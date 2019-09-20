Animal control bill passed

× Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris City colonies: Trap, neuter and release programs around the city shelters and feeds feral cats. The new “Dogs and Cats at Large” will not affect these programs, which include the Newman Center, where this cat resides.

PLATTSBURGH | The City of Plattsburgh Common Council passed the recently updated “Dogs and Cats at Large” bill, introduced by Councilor Peter Ensel last month. The bill was one of many in the past years to face the council in an attempt to reduce the population of feral cats in the city. The “Dogs and Cats at Large” bill was reviewed the week before, at a public session before the city council meeting on Aug. 29.

The main concern for those who do not support the bill was a section of the proposed law that suggested whoever knowingly feeds a stray animal, they are the assumed owner. Though this section was originally intended to hold parties responsible for the abandonment or destruction of others’ property, it was updated to be less harsh on citizens that feed strays.

Councilor Jeff Moore was still hesitant about this, reading a letter sent to him from a citizen.

“Assigning ownership to feral cats to the humanitarians who assist in the TNR programs just because they trap, sterilize, vaccinate and feed these cats is misguided,” Councilor Moore said.

Councilor Ensel did explain the different wording in the new draft of the bill. Rather than being held responsible for simply feeding cats, the bill was reworded to be more specific to those who regularly feed and control the animal on their property. This does not affect the trap, neuter and release programs that run around the city, according to the council.

“Those who provide food to the feral colonies would not be the presumed owner, so long as those colonies are not located on the person’s property,” Councilor Ensel assured. “The changes being proposed are expected to happen complaint-driven enforcement.”

The trap, neuter and release programs work to eliminate mating in feral cats. By catching older and untamed cats and neutering them before releasing them again, it stops them from reproducing. Some colonies take younger cats or kittens or are not too feral and bring them to local adoption centers.

Another part of the law that is intended to help avoid strays and hold parties accountable for abandoning their pets is requiring a microchip for pet cats before they are four months old. If they are over four months and haven’t been microchipped, the owner can license the cat like a dog, which is already part of a New York State law. However, microchipping is prefered and can better track cats if they get lost.

“We’ve heard from two highly educated and respected animal experts who support this measure,” Councilor Ensel said. “(They) have put to rest fears about the microchipping process and what it may produce.”

The law was passed and will take effect after it is approved by Mayor Colin Read and filed with the New York Secretary of State.