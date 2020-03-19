Another Case of COVID-19 Confirmed in Clinton County

PLATTSBURGH | A second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Clinton County. The Clinton County Health Department (CCHD) learned of this case on Wednesday evening and immediately began the process of contact tracing. Staff are identifying and reaching out to all individuals who may have had close contact with the infected individual. Any person who may be at risk will receive information and guidance from CCHD. This case is not connected to the first identified case. The individual is isolated at home.

"This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Clinton County to two with another case in Essex County," states John Kanoza, Director of Public Health for Clinton County. "While not unexpected, these locally confirmed cases should remind us how important it is to follow the recommended steps, such as social distancing, to prevent illness and contain the spread of COVID-19."

For most people, COVID-19 produces mild symptoms. Certain individuals, however, including older adults and those with compromised immune systems are at higher risk. Stopping or slowing the spread of COVID-19 can save lives. With or without testing, there are steps we can take.

"If you think you may have come in contact with a person who is sick with COVID-19, please self-quarantine by staying at home," states Erin Streiff, Director of Health Care Services for the Clinton County Health Department. "If you are ill with symptoms that include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, self-isolate at home. Separate yourself from other family members by using a separate bedroom and bathroom if possible. Family members of sick individuals should also self-quarantine. Residents with severe or life-threatening illness should immediately call 9-1-1."

If you have been determined to be a close contact of a person diagnosed with COVID-19, Clinton County Health Department will contact you directly. Additional guidance about stopping the spread of COVID-19 can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.

The Clinton County Health Department is working alongside our community partners, state and federal agencies, and residents to contain and mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 in the county. ■