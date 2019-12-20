Answering the Bell

× Expand Photo by Brian Happel Salvation-Army-Donations_6

PLATTSBURGH | Ringing bells are a part of the holiday season. Sleighbells and “Jingle Bells” help mark the time leading up to Christmas. But, it’s the bell ringing happening at places like Champlain Centre, Walmart and Sam’s Club in Plattsburgh

“We’re hurting,” Major Robin Holmes Hager, Corps Officer with the Salvation Army, admitted.

Hager was referring to the annual Red Kettle Drive. With a week to go before the Christmas Eve deadline, the Salvation Army had collected $45,000. That was barely half the $80,000 the organization was hoping to raise this year.

“It’s what feeds us the rest of the year,” Hager stressed. It’s what keeps the lights on around here. It’s our lifeblood, basically.”

Hager pointed to the fact that Thanksgiving happened a week later on the calendar than usual, which meant the bell ringing campaign also started late. She also said there’s a big need for volunteers. With fewer bell ringers, the Red Kettle drive becomes more of an “out of sight, out of mind” situation.

Photo by Brian Happel Salvation-Army-Donations_3

Two volunteers who are counted on every holiday season are Shelly Pelkey and Thomas Mullen. They have been showing up together to ring the bell for the Salvation Army three days a week, three to four hours each time, for the past nine years.

“We like being here because it’s a really good thing to be doing,” Pelkey said. “It gives us something to be doing with our time on cold days and it’s a good way to give back.”

One moment that stood out to her was when she noticed a woman go from the ATM right to the kettle to make a donation.

“Just knowing what the money goes toward to feed the community that needs it and the huge portion of the community that do need it, it is amazing, and it will shock most people. Because, they think small town, there’s not really a huge need for that. But, there is.”

Donald Loveless, who works for the Salvation Army, has experienced that need first hand. While between jobs, he was able to get free lunches and pick up free food for his family. Now, he’s giving back to the group that was there in his time of need.

“They help everybody,” Loveless offered. “Everything they do for the community with dinners, lunches, toys for the kids. They’re really giving back a lot of stuff.”

Hager says the need appears to be growing in the area. The Salvation Army sees an average of 100 people every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for lunch at the soup kitchen. The group also served five-thousand more people between January and September of this year than the same time period last year.

Photo by Brian Happel Salvation-Army-Donations_4

The donations the Salvation Army does receive will go toward the soup kitchen and the food pantry. Hager also hopes to start up more fellowship programs aimed at getting residents out of their homes to meet more people. That includes a sledding outing for adults that she is working on for later this winter.

“It gives them a sense of family coming here,” Hager said.

Even after the Red Kettle campaign ends for the year, the group is happy to accept donations anytime. They can be mailed to the Salvation Army or dropped off in person at 4804 South Catherine St. in Plattsburgh. ■