APA approves Hamlet expansion in Westport

× Expand Photo provided by Adirondack Park Agency Adirondack Park Agency maps indicate where the new Hamlet zone is located, and in blue, where the Hamlet will extend to Stevenson Road.

WESTPORT | Adirondack Park Agency commissioners approved a map amendment request to move 32 resource management acres to Hamlet in Westport.

The parcel sits adjacent to the current Hamlet, the former village boundary and the town’s most densely populated land use area.

The application and a Final Generic Environmental Impact Statement were completed and filed by the town and Consolidated Mortgages LLC on July 11 after public hearings and months of review.

Mapping changes hinged on a town and the private developer’s move to add sewer lines to the acreage, which adjoins Westport Golf Course.

Consolidated Mortgages owns the parcel, and company President Robert Hall is looking to build a cluster of townhomes and lodging near the clubhouse.

TOWN STEPS

APA’s decision only pertains to the land classification, vis-a-vis Hamlet expansion.

APA action last week does not approve the development, which is the purview of Westport’s planning process.

Westport has approved sewer district expansion to the golf course. The town filed related map coordinates with the Essex County Clerk at the end of May.

Asked for his response to APA’s nod to Hamlet expansion, Westport Supervisor Michael “Ike” Tyler said they’ve crossed one hurdle.

“With teamwork and persistence we will move ahead to continue to move Westport in a positive direction. All we can do is take one day at a time and do the best we can.”

Tyler said Westport’s wastewater district users will not pay for sewer line expansion.

“Any and all costs will be assumed by the owner/developer (of the golf course project).”

The Sun sought several times to reach Westport Golf owner Robert Hall, but he was unavailable.

APA FINDINGS

APA’s draft map amendment was presented to commissioners by Rick Weber, deputy director of regulatory programs.

Matt Kendall, APA staff planner who worked extensively on the project, was away last week.

APA staff chose Alternative 4 of five options presented at the Public Hearing in December.

Alternative 4 required the addition of sewer lines to fit the definition of Hamlet.

APA also required the area being reclassified to abut Stevenson Road, a move in keeping with standard APA land use boundaries. This step added three acres to the original 29-acre proposal.

Weber said they had received five letters by the time the APA public comment period ended on Jan. 7.

One letter, Weber said, questioned the need for Hamlet expansion with “many empty or abandoned buildings” in Westport.

“The existence of vacant properties elsewhere is not a land classification determinant,” Weber said of APA’s regs.

WASTEWATER TREATMENT IMPACT

Engineering review of this plan determined that the new sewer lines will not overburden Westport’s wastewater treatment facility in dry weather.

But when it rains, problems with some stormwater drains in town are already causing the system to flood.

Weber said Westport is working to repair that problem, which relates to manhole covers.

The wastewater treatment facility is permitted to process 180,000 gallons of wastewater per day, Weber said.

Including the new sewer line, engineering estimates suggest total wastewater processed would reach 105,590 gallons per day.

In its Statement of Findings, APA says specifically:

“In 2018 (Westports Wastewater Treatment Plant) received approximately 57,000 GPD (gallons per day) during dry weather and up to 257,000 GPD during wet weather due to inflow and infiltration (I&I).

“The Town of Westport Sewer District Expansion Map Plan and Report... estimates approximately 12,590 GPD from the sewer district expansion area. If I&I problems are not addressed, an additional 12,590 GPD could cause the WWTP to exceed its permitted levels and lead to the discharge of pollution into Lake Champlain.

“Despite the excessive volume,” APA found, “the plant is effectively treating the effluent it receives.”

With the addition of a sewer district and a roadway boundary, APA found “This area meets the character description ... of the Hamlet land use classification.”

WESTPORT BUILDING RIGHTS

Commissioners did question lost building rights raised by Westport in their APA application.

Commissioner Arthur Lussi spoke to public needs and benefits.

“Westport said it designated this area for potential growth, and that it’s lost 40 rooms or tourist accommodations and 50 building rights through conservation easements. Did they share with you any of those examples?”

Weber said the town did not itemize building rights in easement, but he understood that the loss isn’t coming from inside Hamlet boundaries in Westport.

APA was aware of, he said, “a number of easements (signed) with land trusts for open space protection and farmland.”

APA Lead Counsel James Townsend said property around the golf course has long been considered a potential site for development, dating years past the Hamlet 3 studies done a decade ago.

APA commissioners voted unanimously first to approve Environmental Quality Review for the map change.

They then approved a map amendment that moves 32 acres from resource management to Hamlet, finding the action consistent with the Adirondack Park Land Use and Development Plan.

Weber told commissioners that Westport still has to amend its town zoning plan and have that approved by APA.