Apple festival in Warrensburg offers fresh food, family fun

Photo provided Children attending the 2017 Warrensburgh Farmer's Market apple festival decorate pumpkins with guidance from Megan Reynolds. Photo provided Children attending the 2017 Warrensburgh Farmers' Market apple festival decorate pumpkins with mentoring from local youths.

WARRENSBURG | The fruit that is regarded a love charm in traditional folklore will be celebrated at a family-oriented fall festival Friday Sept. 13, as the Warrensburgh Farmers’ Market holds its 6th annual Apple Festival in the Warrensburg Riverside Park.

The event, set for 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., features farm-fresh produce, children’s activities including pumpkin decorating, artisans demonstrating their crafts, and live acoustic music.

Farmers will be selling a wide variety of apples including organically grown ones. Samplings of prepared foods will be offered, and free coffee will be available.

All these items are in addition to the Warrensburgh Farmers’ Market’s array of fresh, naturally grown produce, meats, cheeses and artisan foods. For 21 years, the array of food and crafts have been curated by Teresa Whalen, who spearheading establishing the market, one of the first of its kind in the Adirondacks.

Singer-songwriter and guitarist Peter Burrall will be performing his songs in the park’s gazebo. Some have compared his singing and music to the voice and songs of John Denver.

Warren County Cooperative Extension master gardeners will be on hand to offer horticultural information; and some vendors will have apple-related recipes to hand out.

Craft beverages will also be for sale, including dry and sweet hot hard ciders made by Saratoga Apple — and perhaps some distilled spirits.

For further information, contact market founder and manager Teresa Whalen at 518-466-5497 or via email: taawhalen@yahoo.com