Applications open for Generous Acts Fund

× Expand Photo by Erika Bailey Applications for the Generous Acts Fund are open through Feb. 4. Lakeside School in Essex received Generous Acts funding last year from Adirondack Foundation for its Sprouts Daycare Program at Black Kettle Farm.

Photo by Lisa Godfrey Alice Hyde Medical Center, which sees upwards of 300 births per year, received funding last year from Adirondack Foundation to help upgrade its technology and equipment to ensure moms, babies and their families receive the best possible care.

LAKE PLACID | Applications for the Adirondack Foundation’s 2019 Generous Acts Fund are open and available online until Feb. 4 at 5 p.m.

Applicants should be nonprofit organizations, schools and municipalities working to support human and family wellbeing, educational opportunities and economic vitality in Clinton, Franklin, Essex and Hamilton counties as well as the parts of St. Lawrence, Warren, Herkimer and Washington counties within the Adirondack Park boundary.

Applications must be submitted through the foundation’s online grants manager at adirondackfoundation.org/online-grants-manager.

Generous Acts Fund grants are single-year competitive awards focused on meeting pressing community needs including:

Human and family wellbeing — Providing basic needs for people such as food and housing, creating age-friendly opportunities for wellbeing, enhancing home and community-based services from early childhood development to elder care.

Educational opportunity — Promoting literacy, improving school readiness, enhancing educational experiences and developing work skills.

Economic vitality — Addressing economic challenges such as downtown revitalization, strengthening pathways toward upward economic mobility, bolstering community livability and vitality.

Projects are evaluated for their alignment with Adirondack Foundation’s priority program areas, overall effectiveness, articulation of needs being served and capacity of the applicant to carry out the work.

The foundation anticipates issuing $125,000 in total this year from its Generous Acts Fund. Applications submitted through this process may also be shared with other funders to amplify the amount of grant dollars supporting local efforts.

Visit adirondackfoundation.org/generousacts to learn more about Adirondack Foundation’s Generous Acts Fund. Interested applicants who have questions can contact Adirondack Foundation staff at 518-523-9904.

The Generous Acts Fund combines individual generosity for greater impact to respond to pressing needs through grant making. Grant awards to date have ranged from $1,000 to $10,000. Since 2014, the foundation has awarded more than $400,000 to support Generous Acts Fund applications.

“The Generous Acts Fund is a force for good, thanks to unrestricted gifts from generous donors who care about the people and communities in our region,” said Cali Brooks, president and CEO. “There is as much power behind the people who donate to the fund as there is in the work being carried out by grant recipients.”