Area citizens recall town official Rounds fondly

× Expand Photo provided Kathryn Rounds Kathy Rounds, a Town of Warrensburg administrative employee for over a quarter-century, died Feb. 29 — and area citizens expressed praise about her this week as they grieved her passing.

WARRENSBURG | Kathryn Rounds, 52 ­— a longtime administrative employee for the town of Warrensburg — died Feb. 29 after a long battle with cancer, and this week her associates and friends shared their fond memories of her as they grieved her passing.

Calling hours and a memorial service celebrating her life were held March 6 at the Alexander Funeral Home in Warrensburg.

Rounds served in the Warrensburg Town Clerk’s office from 1994 to mid-2017 — and for several years during this tenure, she held the position of Deputy Town Clerk. In June 2017, she was appointed Confidential Secretary to town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty — a post she held until just recently.

At Rounds’ memorial service, Geraghty spoke to a room packed with town employees, Kathy’s friends and family members, and other area citizens.

“Kathy was organized, efficient, helpful and caring,” he said, noting that even while Rounds was undergoing treatment for her illness during her final weeks as his confidential secretary, she reached out to help people in any way she could — as well as accomplishing her office duties.

“Kathy was always our ‘go-to’ person, our friend,” he said. Geraghty also spoke of Kathy’s personal attributes.

“She was modest, quiet, cheerful, and never spoke a bad word about anyone or any situation — I learned from Kathy to be a better person.”

Geraghty offered an example of Rounds’ diligence in her position.

“Before she had to leave her position, she left me a monthly checklist — two pages long — on what needs to be done in the office.”

Geraghty concluded his thoughts.

“Kathy loved her children and family — She was an outstanding person, one of the finest you’ll ever meet,” he said. “Her passing is a great loss for me and many other people in town.”

Other local citizens posted their thoughts about Rounds on an online tribute page sponsored by Alexander Funeral Home.

Town code enforcement officer Jim Hull expressed his observations about Rounds.

“A great lady, always smiling and ready to listen,” he said. “I enjoyed working with her at the Town Hall.”

Local resident Dave Hall said, “Kathy was a wonderful lady who was always willing to help others.”

A post attributed to Linda and Jacob Johnson said Rounds was “...such a sweet woman who absolutely would do anything for anyone.”

Rick Combs said that Rounds “had a beautiful heart — she was always cordial and smiling.”

Karen Reynolds also noted Rounds’ character.

“Kathy was a beautiful person inside and out, and she will never be forgotten in our hearts.”

In Rounds’ obituary, her family members expressed these thoughts:

“Anyone who knew Kathy was the better for it. She was always there if you needed help, to make you laugh or be a shoulder to cry on....She was generous, kind, thoughtful and loving.” ■