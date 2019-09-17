Area county clerks blast Cuomo’s license plate replacement plan

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Citizens fill the lobby of Warren County’s DMV office at the county Municipal Center on Sept. 5, waiting to have their motor vehicle and license-related transactions conducted. County Clerk Pam Vogel said that the number of visits to the office have doubled since April, due to the issuance of the new enhanced driver’s licenses that require a multi-step process to obtain. Vogel warned that the pending plan to mandate that older license plates be exchanged — will extend wait times and prompt a “nightmare” backup at DMV offices across the state.

CLIFTON PARK | The looming mandate for vehicle owners to obtain new license plates — whether they need them or not — was denounced last week as an extraneous tax on motorists and a burden on DMV staff by area county clerks who teamed up with state Sen. Jim Tedisco (R-Glenville) at a recent press conference.

Among those joining Tedisco in criticizing Cuomo’s plan were Warren County Clerk Pam Vogel, Essex County Clerk Joe Provoncha and Hamilton County Clerk Jane Zarecki and their counterparts from five other counties in the region.

Tedisco has called for the state legislature to hold hearings this fall on the plate-replacement measure that the Cuomo administration set in motion without approval by state lawmakers. Joining the chorus of discontent with the plan have been local officials — both Democrats and Republicans.

The pending policy requires any car owner with license plates older than 10 years to obtain new plates at a cost of $25, plus there’s a $20 surcharge to vehicle owners to retain their current plate digits. Tedisco said he computed the new plate’s cost at $1.15 per plate, leaving a $70 million “windfall” for state government.

Tedisco said the plan to charge for new plates was a “highway heist” and “a $70 million-dollar reverse Robin Hood plan.”

A Cuomo administration staffer contacted after the press conference characterized Tedisco’s press conference and statements as “grandstanding, “hypocritical” and “a cheap press grab,” according to a WNYT television news report.

Cuomo’s representatives have said the new plates are necessary because the older plates can’t be read by automated toll cameras, or red-light enforcement devices, but this claim is disputed by Thruway officials and legislators.

However, a relatively high number of the newer plates — the blue-and-gold variety — have been delaminating or having their printed surface peel off, which can render the plates unreadable to toll devices, and can prompt a traffic ticket. Currently, DMV will replace peeling plates at no charge.

Vogel voiced criticism over how the plan was rolled out — without input from county clerks, the supervisors of county-run DMV offices or state legislators.

“This will be a nightmare for us in terms of our operations,” she said, noting that DMV offices across the state are already “swamped” with people seeking the new enhanced driver’s licenses that will be required for plane travel and entrance into federal buildings as of next October.

Holding up a press photo of a long line outside a Manhattan state DMV office — where citizens were waiting up to four hours just to conduct routine business — she said her Warren County DMV office wouldn’t be able to handle the extra work.

“We’ve been extremely busy — about every day since April we’ve had nearly 400 transactions instead of 100 to 200,” she said, noting that issuing the new enhanced driver’s licenses is a multi-step process, requiring two local staff people to comply with federal verification security requirements, as well as getting a photo taken.

“Adding the mandatory exchange of many thousands of license plates, it will be a nightmare,” she said. “I don’t know how we’ll be able to handle it.”

Provoncha offered a similar view Sept. 4 in his prepared statement.

“State DMV continues to pile on the work with no regard to customer service, office functionality or monetary compensation,” he said, noting he had to answer to local citizens for the state’s “excessive fees, prohibitive requirements and long wait times” at Essex County-operated DMV offices.

Zarecki said the new plate proposal was a “money grab” that was an additional burden on overstressed taxpayers.

“It pains me to see this happen — another mandate we have no control over and is just shoved down our throats,” she said.