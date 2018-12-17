Area farmers react to Farm Bill

× Local farmers say the Farm Bill is a good start to alleviate problems facing the dairy industry. Photo by Pete DeMola

WILLSBORO | George Sayward said the dairy industry is as bad as he’s ever seen it in his four decades as a farmer.

Prices continue to sell for below historic averages for the fourth consecutive year, which means many farmers lose money on each pound of milk they produce.

Shrinking access to foreign markets and uncertain commodity prices pose additional problems.

“The industry is in dire straights,” Sayward told The Sun.

The $867 billion Farm Bill passed by Congress last week reauthorizes funding for numerous farming, conservation and nutrition programs after a touch-and-go year that saw negotiations collapse this summer over disputes over heightened work requirements for food stamps and immigration policy.

MARGIN PROGRAM SCRAPPED

The bill, which now awaits President Donald Trump’s signature, addresses the entrenched dairy crisis by reforming the now-scrapped Margin Protection Program, an insurance program that provides dairy farmers with payouts when milk prices fall or feed costs rise.

If a producer selects $7.50 coverage, for instance, benefits are paid when the producer margin goes below $7.50.

U.S. Sen. Kristen Gillibrand (D-New York) and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schulyerville) have called the program a failure.

“Since 2014, thousands of New York dairy farmers paid millions of dollars to the USDA for this coverage, but when milk prices and feed prices fell at the same time, most farmers lost money on every pound of milk they sold and never received a payment,” said Gillibrand in a statement.

The replacement Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) program offers revised margins that range from $4 to $9.50.

And the replacement reduces premiums on catastrophic coverage as well as eliminates prohibitions of participating in both DMC and the Livestock Gross Margin Program.

DMC also provides credits for producers who participated in MPP from 2014-2017, offering farmers either a 50 percent refund or a 75 percent credit toward purchase of a new risk program.

‘GOT NOTHING’

Sam Dyer, co-owner of a family farm in Beekmantown, applauded the changes.

“When the program was first implemented, we spent thousands of dollars and got nothing,” he said. “I don’t think I’ve even broken even on the program yet.”

Sayward, too, said the reforms are important.

“It’s really the only safety net the dairy industry has anymore,” he said.

Under MPP, farmers had to hit the margin two months in a row to receive a payout.

The timeline has been winnowed to one month. But while Sayward agrees raising the coverage ceiling is a good thing, he believes a major flaw remains in how the actual margin, known as Actual Producer Dairy Margin (APDM), is formulated.

The number is based on the nationwide price of milk and feed, including alfalfa hay, corn and soybeans.

But it’s formulated on wholesale numbers, not the price Sayward pays when those items are delivered by feed companies

“So that margin is actually off by a fair amount,” said Sayward, who estimated at least a $1.50 differential.

“I was hoping that part of the Farm Bill would be more accurate, but it hasn’t been,” he said.

Stefanik said she advocated for language as part of the DMC that will require a comprehensive study on feed costs.

SUPPLY ISSUES

The dairy co-op to which Sayward belongs has lost 80 members this year, and now contains about 800 in New York, Maine, Connecticut and New Hampshire.

Despite the losses, however, production amongst the remaining farmers has increased, he said, even as consumption is at a downward trend.

“It’s a matter of supply and demand over production by the dairy farmers,” he said.

Curbing production isn’t as simple as simply limiting the amount, he said, because farmers are producing more milk to increase cash flow in order to stave off plummeting cattle prices, therefore inadvertently making the problem worse.

Dyer agreed. “We have to get control of production,” he said. “We need to utilize our supply and not put them in inventory and kill the market.”

Cattle prices are also at a 30-year low, Sayward said.

The average cattle fell from $2,100 per head in 2014 to just below $1,000 at present — “if you can get somebody to buy them,” he said. “It’s going to be a real problem if price of cattle doesn’t start going up.”

Shifting global markets have also proved problematic for local farmers.

Sayward was optimistic the renegotiated NAFTA deal known as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement would further open markets once ratified by Congress and signed by the president.

“That might be the beginning for turning this around more than anything else, but time will tell,” Sayward said.

The new bill also legalizes the production of hemp and expands insurance for specialty crops.

Dyer said diversification is the key to survival.

“We have to diversify,” he said. “It’s not just milk. We grow veggies, sell beef — we try to retail everything we can.”

CONSERVATION FUNDING

Despite its name, much of Farm Bill funding goes to other programs, including nutrition, broadband and conservation projects.

This final legislation includes numerous conservation-related provisions, including an additional $275 million in funding per year for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program and “policy that will refocus the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) toward soil health and mitigating the impact of volatile weather patterns,” according to Stefanik.

Dyer said the conservation funding is valuable, particularly for small farms like his.

Those funds will ultimately trickle down to county agencies, which will aid participating local farmers with tasks like erecting fences to keep animals out of streams and planting cover crops that will allow soil retention during the winter and heavy rains.

The Adirondack Council and Essex Farm Institute, which has been integrated into the environmental organization, appeared to give the final bill a thumbs up, citing the reinstatement of farm conservation elements slated for reduction or elimination in the House-passed version of the legislation.

“Overall, the bill appears to support the Champlain Valley’s farming renaissance, helping local farms grow healthy food for local residents,” said Executive Director Willie Janeway.

He pointed at $500 million in funding for the Local Agriculture Market Program, which combines several food processing and marketing programs.

The legislation reauthorizes $50 million in the Rural Energy for America program that “assists farmers, agriculture producers and rural small businesses in purchasing renewable energy systems and making energy-efficiency improvements,” said Janeway.

Stefanik noted the final legislation includes an additional $275 million in annual for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) and policy that will “refocus the Conservation Stewardship Program toward soil health and mitigating the impact of volatile weather patterns.”

“This change will realign the priorities of the grant program to focus on researching the characteristics and ecosystem-wide impact of invasive species while allowing for restoration projects of native forests that have suffered severe levels of mortality caused by invasive species,” said Stefanik in a statement.

Janeway noted the restructured funding stream.

CSP funding was ultimately reduced by roughly $800 million, he said, “which was transferred to the EQIP, the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program and granting mandatory baseline funding for a watershed program.”

The Center for Rural Affairs also raised an eyebrow.

“While we also appreciate that overall conservation title funding was maintained, we are concerned that the funding for CSP is structured such that it and other conservation programs will enter the next Farm Bill debate at a funding disadvantage,” said Center for Rural Affairs Policy Manager Anna Johnson in a statement. “Future funding for conservation will remain a top priority for the Center.”

NO TIGHTENED WORK REQUIREMENTS

The $867 billion bill also continues funding for food stamp recipients — but without the tightened work requirements contained in the House version of the bill favored by Stefanik.

“This Farm Bill was compromise language and includes reforms to (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), such as a new clearinghouse to prevent people from drawing benefits in multiple states and elimination of a $48 million pot of money that paid performance bonuses to states,” said Tom Flanagin, a spokesman for the lawmaker. “This money is reinvested into food pantries.”

Stefanik also touted $82 million in annual funding to combat opioid epidemic through increases in telemedicine.

“That is in addition to the over $10 billion in funding that I have already supported and passed,” Stefanik said. “Additional prioritization is given for rural development projects that provide substance abuse treatment.”