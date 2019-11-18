Area officials, citizens celebrate debut of new Chester Stewart’s Shop

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Stewart's Grand Opening - Chester While people were packing the new enlarged Chester Stewart’s Shop for its grand-opening celebration, area officials and community members gathered in front of the convenience store for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Holding up the ends of the ribbon are (left side, left to right): Glens Falls YMCA’s Brian Bearor, state Assemblyman Dan Stec and U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, and (left side) Chester town board member Karen DuRose — while store manager Vicky Tucker (center) prepares to cut the ribbon. Representatives of the North Warren Chamber of Commerce and the Tri-Lakes Community Alliance were also on hand.

WARREN COUNTY | While many hundreds of people were drawn to the new, far-larger Stewart’s Shop convenience store on Route 8 in Chester at its grand-opening event Nov. 8 for free ice cream and other promotions, area officials attending a ribbon-cutting ceremony focused on the generosity of the family-owned corporation, and how their stores enhance local communities.

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik and State Assemblyman Dan Stec both mentioned these themes as they spoke at the celebration.

“In my Congressional district, I have 194 towns and villages, and Stewart’s Shops are the heartbeat of so many of these communities — they are so much more than a grocery store,” Stefanik said. “When I drive around my district, they’re like an oasis for me.”

Stec said that while supermarkets were moving out of small towns in upstate New York, Stewart’s Shops were moving in or expanding their stores, fulfilling a vital need — giving residents a convenient place to obtain their day-to-day essentials, and providing travelers a respite from their road trips.

“Stewart’s is such a great member of the community,” he said. “They’re generous, they’re supportive, they employ people with good-paying jobs, they boost the economy. They’re a great corporate neighbor — they’ve been to generous to their host communities, and it’s great to see them succeed as they have.”

Stewart’s Shops’ generosity was evident at the ceremony, as their corporate officials presented checks for $1,000 to both the Glens Falls YMCA’s Adirondack Center and the North Warren Central School for the two entities’ outreach programs.

Town of Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett said the new store was a great addition to the town.

“Stewart’s is a great corporate partner here — what they give back to our communities is phenomenal, and were are very appreciative of it,” he said.

Town of Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson, who was celebrating his 28th wedding anniversary that very day, said he met his wife, Judy, three decades ago at the Chester Stewart’s when he stopped off on a trip north from Saratoga Springs, and she was behind the counter and served him some ice cream.

“She smiled, and I assumed that she thought I was cute or something, but it was great customer service — and here we are 28 years later.” he said, gesturing to Judy, standing nearby, costumed as Stewart’s Shops’ iconic cow mascot.

“Stewart’s is an anchor in our community, a place where people gather and congregate,” Simpson added.

Maxwell Spitzer of Stewart’s Shops said the new Chester store was part of the chain’s $50 million investment for 2019 including 12 overhauled or expanded stores, and three new shops — and that Stewart’s has 26 more construction projects planned for next year.

Stewart’s District Manager Damian Kloss, who grew up in Riverbank and graduated from Warrensburg High School, looked over the crowd jamming the spacious new Chester store for its grand opening.

“I’m very happy to see this expansion, and we’ve had a great welcoming here today,” he said. ■