Art for auction

× Expand Photo provided A piece of decorated wood art up for auction at this year’s Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership Street Art Project.

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership will host the 2019 Street Art Project Auction entitled “Adirondack Gardens,” to be held Thursday, Aug. 15 at Olive’s Ti Pi in Downtown Ticonderoga. It’s the ninth Street Art Project organized by TMSP.

The preview of the art up for auction will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. with the actual auction to begin shortly thereafter. The event will include complimentary appetizers, live music and a cash bar. Dinner specials for the event will be offered by Olive’s Ti Pi. The product sponsor for this year’s project is Tierney Adirondack Rustic Design. The wood products consist of garden planters and wooden benches.

This year local wood products sponsored by 16 local businesses and organizations and have been decorated by local artists and community members. Each of the uniquely designed items will be on display at local businesses and organizations until the auction where they will be auctioned off to the highest bidder.

The Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership invites businesses, organizations, community members and visitors to join the fun on Aug. 15. Proceeds will benefit the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership and will be used for a Downtown Ticonderoga project in 2020.

“We hope to see a good turnout for the auction of these unique products,” said John Bartlett, TMSP Promotions Committee Chairperson. “The goal of the street art project is to decorate Montcalm Street and businesses sidewalks, stores, and entrances with hand-crafted, hand-painted artwork done by local artists as a way to create additional visual interest as well as a fundraiser for a project that will continue to enhance Montcalm Street.”

Sponsors and supporters of the event include the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce, Ticonderoga Area Farmers Market, Optics of Ticonderoga, Libby’s Bakery Café, Glens Falls National Bank, Ticonderoga Golf, International Paper Company, Century 21 Adirondacks, Ticonderoga Heritage Museum, The Country Florist & Gifts, Burleigh’s Luncheonette, Bain’s Sunoco, Community Bank, Upstate Agency, Ticonderoga Arts, and Kiwanis Club of Ticonderoga as well as a variety of local artists and businesses that are painting the products (list to be announced at the event).

For more information on the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership Street Art Project, contact the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce at 518-585-6619 or stop by their office at 94 Montcalm Street in Ticonderoga. You can also find information on the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnerships facebook page (Downtown Ticonderoga) and at timainstreet.org.