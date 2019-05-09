Art season opens

Photo provided One of the pieces of dress art designed by the Ti Middle School student council that will be on display at the Ti Arts Gallery’s first show of the 2019 season.

TICONDEROGA | Bullying is not a new phenomenon, and, as it turns out, neither are attempts to curb it.

In 1944, Eleanor Estes wrote the Newberry award-winning book “The Hundred Dresses” about a poor Polish-American girl in Connecticut named Wanda Petronski, who claims to her skeptical classmates to have 100 dresses, even though she wears the same faded blue dress to school every day.

Wanda and her family are mocked by her classmates, to the point her father believes she must leave the school. When the school holds an art contest, Wanda enters and submits drawings of 100 dresses whose beauty stuns her classmates. The students realize how they have hurt Wanda and try to apologize, but by this time she has moved away. Even so, Wanda writes her former classmates to tell them they are missed.

The remorse leads Maddie, one of Wanda’s classmates, to vow to never again be cruel or to stand by and do nothing when she sees someone being bullied.

‘ALL IN THIS TOGETHER’

The book inspired artist Crystal Cawley of Portland, Maine, to create “The Hundred Dresses Project: We are All in this Together” to exhibit her own 100 dresses at Wheelock College in Boston.

And this spring, the student council at Ticonderoga Middle School, under the guidance of advisers Kathy Marshall and Sam Wells, are creating their own Hundred Dress Project, and their work will be on display at Ti Art’s downtown gallery at 119 Montcalm St., opening Monday, May 13, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Gallery coordinator Seddon Beaty said that “bullying has gone on for ever and ever, and now we’re actively teaching about it,” but it’s interesting to know that anti-bullying initiatives are, in fact, nothing new.

OTHER EVENTS

The Hundred Dresses Project kicks off the 2019 season for Ti Arts at its downtown gallery. Other events include: