Art that speaks to you

× Expand Photo provided Pamela Arzberger’s art class at St. Mary’s presented a living art gallery for the enjoyment of younger students.

Photo provided Kathryn Moran chose to portray “The Grape Picker” by William-Adolphe Bouguereau.

TICONDEROGA | People have long wondered what it might be like if walls could talk, but what about the artwork that hangs from them? At St. Mary’s School, they can, sort of.

As a project in Pamela Arzberger’s art class, students chose a famous portrait — in the case of Aurelia Leerkes, it was the 1872 work “Springtime” by Claude Monet — then fashioned a frame and painted the background. But the students themselves played the role of the subject, dressing up in costumes to match the work.

It was an easy portrayal, Aurelia said.

“You didn’t have to act because — well, it’s a painting.”

The students then assembled to form a living art gallery for the benefit of the younger classes who wandered through admiring the work, and in some cases needling the “portraits” to see if they could get them to break character.

Kathryn Moran chose “The Grape Picker” by William-Adolphe Bouguereau, a portrait of a young woman with a basket gazing stoically from the canvas. Her realistic portrayal — “we would ask her, ‘hey, does your costume always look so amazing?’” Aurelia said — takes a second glance to realize there’s a real person in there.

SYMBOLISM

The students were required to choose from known works, which helped them learn about great painters in history as they went about researching their portraits. Madelyn Holman was interested to learn about Artemisia Gentileschi, an Italian Baroque painter who flourished at a time when the art world was generally restricted to men. Her subjects typically involved heroic women, as in “Judith Slaying Holofernes,” in which the heroine beheads an Assyrian general.

“Most people see this and think a man painted it,” said Madelyn, who added that she enjoyed exploring female artists and the symbolism they used in their paintings.

EXCITED ABOUT ART

Arzberger said it’s been good to see kids excited about art.

“We are very lucky to have such great students at St. Mary’s,” she said. “This class in particular is very enthusiastic and fun — it’s easy to work with kids like that.”

Students said they spent two weeks working on their backgrounds and helping each other out in the process.

“We always make it fun for each other,” Kathryn said.

Madeline Lender, who portrayed “Girl With Braids” by the English artist Samuel Henry William Llewellyn, said that while being an artist might not be their expressed calling, art gives texture to later life, no matter what the chosen career.

The students credited their teacher for making centuries-old works come to life and agreed the project, and art in general, is an important way of adding perspective to other aspects of life.

“It’s impacted how I look at things,” Aurelia said.