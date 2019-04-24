Artist gifts library with miniature building replica

× Expand Photo provided by Angela Heroux Local artist and craftsman Kim Hutchins with the replica of the Elizabethtown Library he recently built and painted as part of the library’s Local Artists collection.

AUSABLE FORKS | The Elizabethtown Library received a gift of craftsmanship recently: a miniature replica of the building on River Street created by local paint and multimedia artist Kim Hutchins.

“I wanted to highlight this special addition to our permanent local artist display,” Library Director Angela Heroux said in a recent interview with The Sun.

“This is part of an ongoing effort by the library to showcase the many talents of artists of all ages in writing, art and creativity in our community. This mirror image of our existing building was constructed entirely of cardboard and painted by Kim Hutchins, of Elizabethtown. The attention to detail was so precise he even included the coach lights and electric meter as well as perfectly replicating the lettering on the front of the building,” Heroux said.

Kim is the son of Eleanor and the late Walter Hutchins.

“He has a wonderful talent both as a painter and in creating these amazing structures. Kim paints on all materials (rock surfaces and wood included) and also makes doll and birdhouses. He is a truly inspiring man,” Heroux said.

‘JUST PICKED IT UP’

The project began in conversations Mrs. Hutchins had with Heroux at the library.

“I had mentioned to her that he did this kind of artwork and described the things he made us through the years. Years ago he made doll houses,” Mrs. Hutchins said in an interview.

One of them was part of a display in the Adirondack History Museum.

“Angela said she would love to have one of the library. I took a picture home and he built it and painted it,” Mrs. Hutchins said.

“You wouldn’t think it was built of cardboard when it’s done.”

Kim’s artwork is part craftwork, part painting and illustration. He has worked at his home as an artist for more than 30 years.

“He is autistic, with Aspberger’s,” Mrs. Hutchins said.

“He never had any art lessons, really, he just picked it up,” Mrs. Hutchins said of her son’s gift.

“When he was real little he had one of those etch-a-sketches and he wore three of them out,” she chuckled, thinking back.

“He also is musically inclined and plays the organ by ear. When he was in fourth grade, his teacher asked us if we knew he played the piano,” Mrs. Hutchins, a former teacher, recalled.

“We bought him a small organ and he outgrew that, and then we bought him a real organ. He plays for his own enjoyment.”

Kim is also a 35-year employee at Denton Publications, Sun Community News & Printing’s parent company, and currently works in the mailroom and production area.

“He has been there since 1984,” Mrs. Hutchins said of Kim’s job.

The replica of Elizabethtown Library is part of the local artist’s collection kept at the library at 8256 River St.