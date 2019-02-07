Artist Paul Clement Matthews II dies at 85

× Expand Photo provided Paul Clement Matthews II in his personal studio.

KEENE | A prominent New Jersey artist whose work was well-known in the Adirondack region has died, according to his son-in-law.

Paul Clement Matthews II, 85, an artist and writer based in Lambertville, New Jersey and Keene, whose paintings were shown at galleries and museums throughout the northeast, died Jan. 15 in Hamilton, New Jersey, where he had been hospitalized with a chronic lung disease.

Matthews’ son-in-law Will Heyniger said he was “a supremely gifted painter” who had a wide following in the Adirondacks and beyond.

He and his wife Lelia lived in Keene from May thru October in an old house on Hurricane Mountain, where he had a large studio.

His work is well-represented in the Adirondack Experience museum in Blue Mountain Lake.

Adirondack enthusiasts will best remember him for his dramatic painting of Cascade, as well as rivers, trees rocks and majestic formations of clouds.

But this was only one phase of a productive and widely varied career.

Reviewing the National Academy of Design’s 175th Annual Exhibition in 2000, critic Ken Johnson wrote, “Many pieces show exquisite intimacy, but the only painting that delivers the shock of real life is Paul Matthews’ Alice Neel-style full frontal picture of a woman giving birth.”

The artist and critic Alexi Worth, a friend of the family, wrote in 2011 that Matthews’ portraits from the 1970s connect him with “a group of contrarian realists like Gregory Gillespie, William Beckmann, Mark Greenwold, Fairfield Porter, Philip Pearlstein and Alfred Leslie. There’s no question that Matthews’ best work, in its scrupulousness and psychological acuity, is on a par with theirs.”

Matthews was a member of a family of luminaries. His father, Thomas Stanley Matthews was editor of Time Magazine, his grandfather was a New Jersey bishop, and his grandmother, Elsie Procter, was an heiress to Procter & Gamble.

The third of four sons, Matthews was named for his grandfather, who served as the fifth bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of New Jersey.

According to his obituary, Matthews’ career as an artist began in New York City’s Greenwich Village in the late 1950s and early 1960s, where he exhibited at Parke-Bernet Gallery, participated in the Museum of Modern Arts Lending Program and had his first solo show at the Zabriskie Gallery.

After his marriage in 1964 to Lelia Barry, a theatrical and film actress to whom he was married for 54 years, the couple spent two years in Oxfordshire, England, then moved to Bucks County, Pennsylvania, where they raised four children.

Matthews spent most summers in upstate New York’s Adirondacks region, where his landscapes were frequently shown at the Atea Ring Gallery in Westport.