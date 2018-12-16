Arts in the Forks

× Susan Cassevaugh sits in front of some restored art at her new artist co-op. Photo by Tim Rowland

AUSABLE FORKS | As a girl growing up next door to Rockwell Kent, Susan Cassevaugh does not particularly remember being influenced by his style of art.

She does, however, remember being influenced by his life.

Kent was one of America’s most celebrated artists through the first half of the 20th century, but his popularity was greatly diminished by his socialist politics, which were red meat to McCarthy-era demagogues.

But he loved his Asgaard Farm and his hometown of Ausable Forks, and like Kent, Cassevaugh wanted to give something back to her community.

An acclaimed artist and art restorer in her own right, Cassevaugh opened Arts & Antiques in Ausable Forks on Dec. 1, located next to the new Peru Credit Union.

The shop is a co-op of sorts, where artists from the region can display their work and where shoppers can find a wide selection of local treasures without paying the high mark-up that’s required by dedicated retail space.

Along with paintings old and new, browsers can find pottery, textiles, jewelry, furniture, woodwork, baskets and such. The shop represents 16 artists at present, with more on the way. It also offers custom framing, and is open from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Cassevaugh said she’s interested in hearing from other artists who may want to have their work displayed in the space. Instead of the typical consignment, she charges a nominal fee for space, and then 10 percent of sales to pay for bags and packaging.

“I’m not in this to make money, I’m here to support my habit,” she said.

As habits go, Cassevaugh’s are more productive than most. After studying art in Buffalo and overseas, she became interested in restoration and the paint formulas concocted by the Old Masters.

Not only does she create her own watercolors, she brings old, paintings dulled by smoke and dirt back to their original glory. Every so often she peels away to the grime to discover a gem, most recently a piece by a minor member of the Hudson River School artists.

Cassevaugh was also a witness to one of the more remarkable events in American art history. When Kent, who was beyond feisty, learned that a Maine art gallery was getting cold feet about accepting his collection due to his politics, he — as a thumb in the eye of the establishment — packed up much of his work and shipped it to Russia.

Cassevaugh was among the small gathering in Kent’s home as he gave a brief talk about each work before wrapping it up for shipping.

“He was just lovable, and he would not back down from a fight,” she said. “It was a real adventure to be around him.”

In her way, Cassevaugh hopes to continue to artistic tradition at Au Sable Forks, which she believes is about to turn a corner from a depressed former mill town into a more vibrant destination.

“There’s a lot of things happening in this town,” she said. “Stay tuned.”