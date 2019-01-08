As minimum wage continues to climb, hospitality industry awaits tip credit decision

× Expand File photo Restaurant employees are awaiting a decision by Gov. Andrew Cuomo determining the future of the tip credit. The state Department of Labor concluded a series of hearings last summer designed to solicit feedback

PLATTSBURGH | The minimum wage upstate hit $11.10 an hour last week, the latest increase in a series of gradual hikes.

But as wages climb across the state — fast food workers in New York City became the first to garner a $15 minimum wage on Dec. 31 — a cloud of uncertainty continues to hover over potential changes that would deliver seismic changes to how tipped workers like servers and bartenders are paid.

Under the current system, employers can pay tipped workers a minimum of $7.50 as long as they earn at least the full minimum wage once tips are included.

The difference between that number and the full minimum wage is called the “tip credit.”

At the request of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the state Department of Labor last summer conducted seven hearings across the state probing if the credit should be eliminated, a process that generated hundreds of oral written and comments.

“Most consumers, and even many workers, don’t know that tipped employees in many occupations make only a sub-minimum wage and rely on tips to feed their families,” said state Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon in a statement. “Tipped workers have a higher rate of poverty and face drastic wage fluctuations based on tips.”

‘WE DIDN’T ASK FOR THIS’

But the proposal has generated pushback from the food service industry.

A Change.org petition by the grassroots group Supporters of the Tip Credit in New York opposing the change has generated more than 12,000 signatures.

Co-founder Maggie Raczynski said the tip credit’s elimination would portend disaster for the service industry.

“We didn’t ask for this,” Raczynski told The Sun. “If an entire industry isn’t asking for something, why are we forcing it upon them?”

While critics say the system can be exploitative, Raczynski, a server at the Outback Steakhouse in Clifton Park, disagreed.

In fact, she said her employers have never been required to make up the difference in her 15 years in the industry, and often takes home more than the minimum wage.

She also fears eliminating the credit would lead to reduced income, automation and a loss of jobs.

And while scrapping the credit wouldn’t outlaw tipping, she fears customers may balk at the practice, particularly if restaurants raise prices to accommodate the added costs.

Susan Upton, owner of the Campus Corner diner in Plattsburgh, also opposes the shift.

Eliminating the credit in favor of a flat rate would disincentive servers, she said.

“I think it’s going to be nothing but a problem,” Upton said.

Butcher Block Manager Kevin Kilkeary said his staff is dead-set against it.

“My servers don’t want to hear about that,” he said.

Past efforts have failed, he said, including an effort in Maine that fizzled after servers successfully mobilized to underturn a ballot referendum that eliminated the credit.

Other groups are in favor of reforming the system, including a group called Restaurant Opportunities Centers United who is waging the “One Fair Wage” campaign so “no one has to experience the financial insecurity, discrimination, and sexual harassment that comes with being forced to live off tips,” according to their website.

The state Department of Labor hasn’t indicated a timeframe for delivering a recommendation to the governor.

“No decision has been issued,” a department spokesman told The Sun last Friday.

The Albany Times Union reported last month a spokesman for the governor said “they’re looking forward to receiving the department’s determination on the tipped minimum wage.”

Raczynski, the activist, said her grassroots group will continue to be assertive in lobbying against the effort.

“We’re going to push back just as hard trying to get our legislators to listen to us,” she said. “It’s very scary for hundreds and thousands of people. We’ve been sitting on edge for a year now and still don’t have an answer.”