As winter sets in, environmental groups keep road salt in spotlight

× Expand Stakeholders are coming to a gradual consensus on the impacts of road salt on the environment. But emerging data reveals the contamination of private wells is presenting a risk to public health. File photo

PLATTSBURGH | As storms bear down in the Adirondacks and plows prowl the streets, local advocacy groups are keeping a spotlight on the effects of road salt.

Stakeholders are coming to a gradual consensus on the impacts of sodium chloride on the environment, where high concentrations can be damaging to aquatic life.

But emerging data is revealing salt leaching into groundwater and contaminating private wells is presenting a risk to public health.

WELL TESTS

More than 7 million tons of road salt have been deposited on Adirondack roads over the past 35 years, according to the Adirondack Watershed Institute (AWI) at Paul Smith’s College.

Application is highest on state roads, and much of it ultimately ends up in groundwater due to the thin and porous local soil.

AWI recently tested 358 wells in the Adirondack Park. The subsequent report revealed 55 percent of the wells tested that receive runoff from state roads exceeded state Department of Health guidance of 20 milligrams per liter.

That’s compared to 10 percent for wells downslope from local roadways, which constitute the majority of the roads in the Adirondack Park, and whose highway departments largely rely on a sand-salt mixture to treat surfaces.

None of the wells receiving no road runoff exceeded this value.

Recent studies from the Cary Institute in Dutchess County and a Virginia Tech survey in Town of Orleans found similar results, noted the Ausable River Association (ASRA), who pointed at the research in a recent blog post.

Brendan Wiltse, the group’s stewardship director, said there is a “significant need” to better understand how road salt affects groundwater quality and the public health impacts.

“It’s not just environmental,” Wiltse said. “It’s hitting the water people are drinking.”

Excessive sodium intake increases the risk of heart failure, kidney disease and strokes, according to the American Heart Association.

People on low sodium diets for health reasons are advised to limit intake to 500 mg per day.

“If you drink two liters of water, you’re getting 1,500 milligrams of sodium,” Wiltse told The Sun.

Wiltse pointed at the Virginia Tech study, which revealed 82 percent of the wells in the Orleans, a town located 20 miles north of Watertown, exceeded sodium guidance levels.

The culprit is likely groundwater contamination from a state-owned salt storage barn, he said.

Researchers said 35,000 private wells may be impacted by salt storage facilities statewide, and 460,000 wells from general application, he said.

That’s about 26 percent of private wells in New York state.

INFRASTRUCTURE NEEDS

Despite the mounting data, private wells largely exist in a gray area in New York state because they’re not required to be monitored, said Wiltse, which means homeowners may be unaware of potential issues.

“This will disproportionately impact low-income rural communities that do not have access to public water supplies and the protections that come along with them,” Wiltse wrote in a blog post.

Despite local governments relying on a sand-salt mix, they still own massive stockpiles, many of which are stored outdoors without protection from the elements, including impermeable flooring.

Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Shaun Gillilland acknowledged the condition of town-owned storage facilities varies across the county, and many are in need of replacement.

“This is a big problem identified throughout the North Country,” Gillilland said.

Oftentimes, state grants are the only way to fund new facilities. But that money is drying up, he said.

“We really definitely have to get a firm grip into salt intrusion and infusion into groundwater,” said Gillilland, noting it’s a national problem.

Clinton County is also grappling with infrastructure improvements.

The county’s health department in 2017 provided formal letters to the state supporting the construction of new storage facilities in Ausable, Black Brook, Saranac, and the town and village of Dannemora.

The Town of Beekmantown recently completed construction of a new state-funded structure — but not before the prolonged exposure of their municipal stockpile resulted in the well contamination of at least 10 homeowners.

“This is a problem,” said Beekmantown Supervisor Sam Dyer. “Not just here in New York, but all over the northeast.”

In addition to the health risks, salt at levels above 250 ppm also destroy household appliances, pipes, faucets and hot water heaters.

“It builds up and it corrodes,” Dyer said.

At present, affected homeowners are relying on bottled water.

As a long-term solution, the town aims to drill wells and secure a permanent alternative source of clean potable water. But in the interim, local officials are working with Beekmantown Central School to provide a temporary source.

The Town of Saranac has run into similar issues along Route 3 in Moffitsville, while residents of Ledgers Corners in Dannemora have tied contamination to a shed on Route 374 where salt had been stored outdoors and uncovered for years.

The state took over that facility from the county in 1994.

The wells in the area were found to be “significantly contaminated,” according to the county health department, who cited a 2012 investigation conducted by outside consultants.

STATE PILOT PROGRAMS

As a growing field of evidence emerges, the state is taking action.

The state Department of Transportation (DOT) launched two pilot programs this winter to study methods of reducing salt use along Mirror Lake and Lake George, two of the most popular lakes in the Adirondacks.

Road safety, said the agency, is their highest priority, and “salt has proven to be one of the most effective ways in maintaining a safe highway for the traveling public.”

But as part of the experimental effort, the state agency will track and monitor application rates along Route 86 between Lake Placid and Wilmington and Route 9N in the Lake George watershed during storms.

DOT will also deploy “live-edge” plow blades, which have proven to be more effective in removal of snow and ice; pre-treat roads with brine ahead of storms, and identify areas for targeted summer maintenance, cutting back trees to allow the sun melt snow and ice naturally.

The findings could potentially have an impact on snow and ice practices statewide.

“At the close of the season, a review will be performed to determine the effectiveness of the pilots, including on safety, and to consider the feasibility of expanding the salt reduction practice,” said the DOT in a statement.

At the same time, the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is developing a monitoring plan to assess the program’s impact on ground and surface water in the stretch from Lake Placid to Whiteface Mountain.

WORK GROUPS

As the efforts unfold, outside groups and local municipalities are evaluating the program’s effectiveness.

Strategic work group stakeholders include the ASRA, AWI, AdkAction and the Fund for Lake George-Lake George Waterkeeper, who are independently conducting their own round of well-testing (the nonprofit also underwrote the AWI research).

“We’re just shy of 500 wells tested in the Adirondacks,” said AdkAction Executive Director Brittany Christenson.

Eric Siy, executive director of the FUND for Lake George, credited the DOT for the pilot program.

“The motivation is clearly there,” Siy said. “They understand the impacts to groundwater and to ecosystems.”

But the agency has declined to stake out a formal position on the connection between salt use and contaminated wells.

“As this is subject to pending litigation, we cannot comment further,” said Joe Morrissey, an agency spokesman.

BUILDING TOWN SUPPORT

Once the well testing is completed and the data crunched, Christenson said stakeholders will pivot to developing a strategy for reducing use and leveraging funding at the state level.

The nonprofit is also asking municipalities to sign a pledge to reduce road salt.

Fifteen have signed on so far, including Webb, Willsboro, Keene, Chesterfield, Wilmington, Chester and Lake George.

The FUND has included an addendum for best practices.

“We are asking DOT to participate in signing these documents and being an all-in participant and demonstrating what it takes to realize the level of reductions required to make a lasting difference,” Siy said.

The Adirondack Council is also promoting the pledge, and is taking the 30,000 foot view.

Climate change is ultimately leading to more salt usage, said Executive Director William Janeway.

More frequent and severe storms is one component.

Another is an increase in weather patterns that see temperatures hover at 25 degrees near the ground as rain pours down above, a combination that leads to more icing on roads and bridges.

Janeway echoed Siy in commending the pilot project, but he feared the measures would only lead to marginal areas of reduction.

The FUND wants to reduce road salt usage by the municipalities surrounding Lake George by 50 percent by 2020.

Janeway wants the state to set a similar goal of, say, eliminating 95 percent of road salt used in the Adirondacks by 2025.

“What is needed is a bolder reduction and that greatly concerns us,” Janeway said.

Siy said scaling back use will not be an overnight success for any of the participants, whether it’s the DOT, local municipalities or private interests.

But change is possible, he said, pointing at the Town of Lake George, which has reduced salt application by 30 percent in two years and implemented a number of new practices, earning a prestigious designation in the process — the first North American town to have done so.

“We’re really changing the culture of winter road management when to comes to salt use,” Siy said.