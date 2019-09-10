Ashline awarded for dedication to her work for county gov’t

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Warren County Buildings & Grounds employee Brenda Ashline reacts as she is declared the county’s Employee of the Month and greeted by a standing ovation from the county Supervisors at their monthly meeting Aug. 16. County officials said Ashline performed tasks beyond her job description and was diligent and dependable.

QUEENSBURY | A Warren County employee who resides in Johnsburg was honored by Warren County supervisors at their August meeting for performing her work with diligence and dedication — and for accomplishing tasks beyond her job description.

Brenda Ashline, a buildings and grounds worker, received a standing ovation from the county supervisors after county Public Works Superintendent Kevin Hajos described her work as “outstanding” — and county Administrator Ryan Moore declared her Employee of the Month.

Ashline has been an employee of county government for almost 14 years. She started as a cleaner, and advanced to become a medium equipment operator, working on the county highway crews. She was subsequently promoted to the post of senior maintenance mechanic for the county’s Buildings and Grounds Department.

Since then, she has been maintaining the landscape, which includes flower gardens and shrubbery over the entire county municipal center campus located off Northway Exit 20 and state Route 9. Hajos said she chooses the greenery and flowers, plants them, and maintains them — along with the help of the other buildings and grounds workers.

“Brenda has honed in on the plantings and made them her own, and the grounds look great,” he said.

Moore praised Ashline and her co-workers for their accomplishments.

“As anybody who works here, or any member of the public who comes here knows, we have one of the most beautiful outdoor campuses of any county seat in New York State.”

Four years ago, Ashline stepped into the role as a painter due to the departure of an employee, and she took over these new duties, Hajos said.

“A majority of the painting of interior walls throughout the county government buildings is her work,” he said.

In addition, part of her job description is snow and ice control during winter months, and her first task she undertakes on early mornings after a snowstorm, is clearing off the snow and ice from the dozens of sedans used for the home care nurses and aides who travel all over the county.

“She makes sure all those cars are cleaned off and ready to go,” Hajos said.

“Brenda is an extremely hard worker, and she takes pride in what she does,” he said, referring to her accomplishments related to her employment.

Ashline offered her thoughts as she accepted the award.

“I like my work a lot, and I enjoy giving it my own personal touch,” she said, adding that working with the other county employees is enjoyable.