Assembly speaker visits Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH | Speaker of the New York State Assembly Carl Heastie kicked off his fifth-annual statewide tour post-legislative session at Bombardier in Plattsburgh June 25.

Heastie started his tour in Plattsburgh to specifically focus on the transportation and communication systems that upstate New York lack compared to the rest of the state. One of Heastie’s main goals is to fix the interconnectedness of New York, for the sake of safety and modern upkeep. Though the trains upstate and in the city are reliable, other transportation methods such as buses, as well as the lack of cell service, are what separates New York into the City, upstate and western.

There has been some talk recently of politicians that are looking to split up the state of New York, due to the vast financial and communicational differences between the city and the rest of the state. This also comes from some citizens of upstate New York, Heastie said, who want to stick to “traditional values,” rather than the progressive agenda the senate has. However, Heastie pointed out the glaring issue that comes with cutting off the state from itself.

“Upstate and downstate - the only difference is miles between,” Heastie said. “The city is really the economic engine of the state … a lot of the funding mechanisms that are in upstate New York that we gladly do come from a lot of benefits of the downstate economy.”

Heastie also acknowledged questions from the media regarding a wide range of political issues in New York. One such issue included the recent news over Head of State Committee on Open Government Robert Freeman, who was fired for sexually harassing a female reporter and sending inappropriate emails to another employee, as well as making several sexist and racist remarks.

“Any time that we have a situation where someone is being sexually harassed or put in a tough position, it’s a black mark on the whole government,” Heastie said about laws that protect people from being sexually harassed at work. “We want people to be able to go to work … and not worry about someone acting inappropriately toward you.”

Despite the few problems the United States faced this past legislative session, Heastie believes that it was the most successful one yet. With a majority Democrat senate, a lot of the bills Heastie and fellow assembly members had been pushing the past couple of years were finally passed, including bills to protect people at work.

Heastie plans next on traveling throughout the rest of New York, hitting other small cities to promote his plans for the future. As for the upcoming session, Heastie expects nothing but more improvements for the state of New York with the help of a Democrat senate.