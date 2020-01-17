Assemblyman’s bill will ensure state aid to schools

File photo Billy Jones - 2020 - Color Assemblyman Billy Jones (D.) is the Assembly member for the 115th District of the New York State Assembly.

PLATTSBURGH | Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) announced that legislation he authored to ensure schools continue to receive state aid when they are forced to close due to state or local emergencies has passed the Assembly (A.7114).

“From high winds that knockdown our power lines to snowfalls that blanket our roads, folks here in the North Country are no strangers to the harsh conditions that weather can bring,” Jones said. “Schools shouldn’t be penalized for making the choice to shut down on days that traveling could endanger their students and staff. This legislation will give administrators the peace of mind of knowing their funding won’t be jeopardized because they kept students and educators safe.”

Under current law, schools are required to be in session for 180 days a year, and school districts will typically schedule 180 days of classes, along with four staff conference days to use for emergency cancellations due to poor road conditions or other local emergencies. However, recent years have seen more closings than the allotted four due to extraordinary weather events and state emergencies.

Jones’ legislation would allow districts to count toward the 180-day requirement any days that had previously been scheduled but had to close due to state or local emergencies. The bill would also eliminate any penalties on school districts that are forced to close a scheduled day of session because of a state or local emergency. This will allow our schools to prioritize the safety of their students and staff without worrying they’ll lose the aid they are entitled to, Jones noted. ■