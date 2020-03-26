Statement from Assemblyman Jones; reaches out to grocery stores, farmers to maintain food supply

File photo Billy Jones - 2020 - Color

“As we confront the coronavirus pandemic, families across the state have, understandably, been flocking to grocery stores to stock up on supplies. In times like these, it’s important to remember that the best thing we can do is remain calm and support each other. That’s why I’m working with the North Country Chamber of Commerce and the Farm Bureau to maintain the food supply in our communities by offering support to local farmers and small businesses.

“The North Country is fortunate to have many hardworking farmers who are able to supply local families with urgently needed food staples, such as eggs, meat, and milk. As your assemblyman, I’m working to facilitate communication between farmers and grocery stores to make sure that no one in our community has to worry about a food shortage in the uncertain times ahead.” ■