Assessments, not taxes, going up

× The Town of Ticonderoga is upping property assessments, but officials say that does not equate to a tax hike.

TICONDEROGA | Property owners in southern Essex County received notification last week that their assessments are increasing, but town officials were quick to point out that this, in and of itself, does not mean that taxes are going up, and in some instances the new values could even drive taxes down.

Taxes are determined by government budgets. But town assessors say that never stops a wave of protest from people who receive notifications of higher assessments and assume it equates to a tax hike.

“They automatically call and say, ‘you’ve raised my taxes,’” Ticonderoga assessor Patricia Osier said. “But assessors don’t raise taxes.”

MISUNDERSTANDINGS

Ticonderoga officials were worried about two other potential misunderstandings — that the new valuations were in some way tied to a new water system that is in the process of coming on-line, or a school tax-cap override that will go to a vote next week. Neither has anything to do with the new assessments.

The state requires that property be valued at 100 percent of its worth, and if those valuations fall too far below that benchmark, the towns and schools are penalized by a reduction in state revenue. Property values are based on comparable sales.

Moriah assessor Paul Mazzotte said assessments were up 6 percent across the board. He said the town was notified by that state that its valuations were dropping below 95 percent and were headed even lower, toward the 80s.

When that happens, the state begins to subtract revenues from utility franchises such as cable, Star and veteran exemptions.

“They don’t take it away from the veteran, they take it away from the town,” Mazzotte said.

In Ticonderoga, Osier said the equalizations were done by neighborhood, including increases of 5 percent for lake communities, 10 percent for the old village and 15 percent for Pine Springs and Eagle Lake.

Overall, Osier said the equalization added $28 million of value to town property, which broadens the tax base.

“All things being equal, taxes would go down,” Osier said.

MORIAH

Moriah, meanwhile, added $18 million to its tax books.

Assessments do come into play when taxes are raised, and the argument can get a bit circular — towns say they have no control over assessments, and assessors say they have no control over taxes. But both stress that an increase in assessments alone will have no immediate effect.

“Everybody assumes that their taxes will go up, but that’s not the case,” Moriah Supervisor Tom Scozzafava said at last week’s town meeting. “Where we’ll be three to five years down the road, we can’t say.”

Property owners have the right to appeal their new assessments, but this will be the last full week to do so. They must contact the assessor’s office, and they must provide evidence that the assessment is wrong.