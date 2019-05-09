Assessors warn of changes in state’s STAR tax program

× Greg Klingler, assessor for both the town of Chester and the town of Warrensburg, examines property value information at his desk. Klingler and other assessors in Warren County have warned that homeowners across New York state need to be aware of recent changes in the state’s STAR tax reduction program if they expect to get the tax breaks that they are entitled to.

QUEENSBURY | Area assessors are warning homeowners that if they don’t take action to switch how they receive their School Tax Relief (STAR) property tax reduction, they could have their benefit reduced or eliminated altogether.

Beginning this fall, homeowners who have been receiving their STAR benefit as an exemption, or reduction in their tax bill — instead of a rebate check — will lose out on the annual increase in the benefit of up to 2 percent. These homeowners must register with their local assessors to switch to the check payment to receive the annual increase.

But that’s not all.

Those who earn between $250,000 and $500,000 annually could have their STAR benefit eliminated entirely if they don’t sign up to receive their savings as a rebate check rather than the reduction in their tax bill — and through such inaction, they could lose up to $1,000 or far more.

‘FALLING THROUGH THE CRACKS’

Queensbury Assessor Teri Ross issued a memorandum this week on behalf of the Warren County Assessor’s Association alerting the public of the change in STAR policy, which was passed recently by the state legislature as part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s 2019-20 budget.

Ross also warned that homeowners who opted to continue receiving the full tax break — through a rebate — would be forced to pay their full tax bill up front in September before their rebate check arrives via mail.

She said the consequences for some homeowners would be “huge,” particularly those on limited incomes or people who pay their taxes through escrow accounts.

Ross, former president of the New York State Assessors Association, voiced concerns this week that the state hasn’t yet notified taxpayers about these consequential changes.

“I see people falling through the cracks and not getting the savings they deserve,” she said.

GOOD NEWS, BAD NEWS

Greg Klingler, assessor for the towns of Warrensburg and Chester, noted two changes that affect people receiving the STAR enhanced exemption and the locally administered elderly property tax exemptions — one pitfall and one favorable aspect.

The good news is that the state is now tracking household income, which will automatically re-register homeowners receiving the Enhanced STAR property exemption, instead of these individuals having to provide proof of income each year to their local assessor.

The unfortunate news is the state will not be providing income information to assessors, however, on households who have their income drop low enough to earn the local elderly low-income property tax exemption offered by many municipalities.

The state’s Basic STAR reduces the value of a home’s assessment — for tax purposes — by $30,000 if the property owners’ annual household income is below $500,000. Homeowners 65 and older whose annual household income is below $86,300 get their home value reduced by $68,700 for the purposes of taxation.

The local elderly low-income exemptions vary widely between municipalities.