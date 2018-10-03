At Lake George Elementary’s 50th fest, educational concepts hailed

× The Lake George Elementary students and their teachers listen to a school administrator talk about the innovative aspects of their school’s approach to education during a ceremony heralding the 50th anniversary of their school building on Sun Valley Drive in Lake George. Photo by Thom Randall

LAKE GEORGE | Although Lake George alumni, present-day and former teachers, administrators and students gathered Sept. 21 to observe the 50th anniversary of the Lake George Elementary school building, they focused instead on the school community’s commitment to academic innovation and excellence — and for developing leadership and civic responsibility in its students

“The design of this building allowed each of us, along with our amazing teaching staff, to provide creative and dynamic approaches to educating our students,” Lake George Elementary School Principal Jim Conway said.

The open classrooms with moveable walls allowed teachers to configure customized spaces to teach collaboratively, and mentor students arranged in “clusters” rather than in grade levels, he said.

“This building has allowed us to provide opportunities for our students that other school districts only dream of,” Conway said, adding with a smile that the school’s carpeting and air conditioning also enhanced the students’ experience.

Lake George School Board President Mark Mularz also noted how the building allowed the innovative concepts to thrive and develop youth into leaders.

Both Mularz and Conway noted that giving students freedom to make decisions prompted the youths — through their Student Lighthouse leadership team — to establish fountains, a welcoming entryway, and a pond, complete with fish, on school grounds.

Conway noted how in 1956, due to enrollment increases and dwindling available space in the K-12 school building on Canada St., Lake George elementary-age students started attending classes held in various motels, storefronts, halls and even in the district bus garage.

Such hardships prompted the school district to build a school — a lengthy process. Conway noted, praising the community for their support for constructing a state-of-the-art school, which opened in 1968.

A highlight of the 50th anniversary program was Conway’s presentation of a plaque to Robert Ross for his 20 years of service as principal during which he implemented innovative educational concepts.

Don Corsetti, who taught at the school from 1964 to 2000 recalled how the school building’s fluid spaces allowed the team-teaching concept to flourish.

“With the collaborative approach, teachers bounced ideas off each other, figuring out constructive ways for helping students progress by addressing their individual needs — at their pace,” he said.

In a welcoming speech, Superintendent of Schools Lynne Rutnik praised all the school district employees, past and present, for creating the school’s “rich legacy.”

“Our school was not only innovative before its time, but it was built out of a passion to ignite the very best learning possible,” she said.

State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) also praised their efforts over the past 50 years in pursuing “state of the art” teaching approaches.