At work in E’town

Photo by Laura Achouatte Amy Feiereisel and Michael Greenwood from the "North Country at Work" project pose for a photo at the opening reception of the exhibit in Elizabethtown recently. The exhibit will run until the end of the museum season in mid-October.

ELIZABETHTOWN | It doesn’t take long to notice Amy Feiereisel’s passion for the North Country and people at work here. The North Country Public Radio (NCPR) correspondent, former project coordinator and designer, and current project director, jumps on the scene with an enthusiasm of a collector.

The Adirondack History Museum (AHM) in Elizabethtown recently showed NCPR’s “North Country at Work” installment of submitted photos, verbal histories and stories of those that work and have worked, past to present, in Elizabethtown and surrounding communities.

The lower floor of the museum hosted about a dozen and a half photos capturing folks at work. Some of the jobs depicted were: delivering ice blocks with ice picks; using a horse-powered saw; an approximately 50- to 60-year-old photo of a bank teller in the region; raising supports in the local mine; a forest ranger; and recent AHM gallery artist Dan Keegan hanging his artwork.

“North Country at Work” delves deep into, explores and displays the people that live, breathe and sweat in the Adirondacks and the diverse working populations of the North Country.

‘BOOTS-ON-THE-GROUND PROJECT’

“It’s really a hyper-local focused, boots-on-the-ground project,” Feiereisel said. “It really explores the way work, industry, companies and organizations can provide work and build a community — a town. And inversely, when those industries and large companies leave or no longer exist, the loss or ‘death’ of that industry often was also the death of the prosperity of that community. It’s a really interesting project.”

“The photographs are a mix of old and new, and there are verbal stories recorded. Those that come to visit the exhibit can sit and listen to them.”

Twelve recordings of verbal accounts of local workers were also highlighted in the exhibit. Some of the local contributors to the audio-recorded project included: Linda Jackson, Phil Jackson, Herbert Savel, Mary McGowan and Keegan.

North Country at Work began around three years ago in July 2016 under then Project Director and Founder Ellen Rocco, who has recently retired. Feiereisel continues the project and records the histories. The collection will be on display for the rest of the museum season, until mid-October.

To take the collection up a notch to storyteller level, NCPR also hosted a Story Slam at AHM Aug. 10. Often the local exhibits are accompanied by a Story Slam, when anyone who works in the region is invited to speak on their work.