Aubin speaks at NAMI event

× Scott Aubin’s emotional support great Dane, Dash, spent the presentation going around to the members of the audience to comfort those who were touched by Aubin’s story. She enjoyed the attention just as much as everyone enjoyed her company.

PLATTSBURGH | When the National Alliance on Mental Illness - Champlain Valley (NAMI: CV) held its annual meeting June 10 at Saint Peter’s Catholic Church, it introduced to speak Scott Aubin, a war veteran, child sexual abuse victim and suicide attempt survivor who has learned to live with his PTSD.

It is not uncommon for veterans to bring home PTSD after serving, as well as other mental illnesses such as depression or anxiety. Aubin was a crew chief in the Air Force during the Iraq War for 21 years and suffered many physical wounds, as well as witnessing the deaths of several men.

After he returned from war, Aubin’s life spiraled due to his dependence on alcohol to numb his pain. He drank 30-40 beers every day, not being able to function without “being buzzed,” according to Aubin. The abuse of alcohol caused him to be released from the Air Force on a misconduct discharge from the military after serving for more than two decades.

Eventually, after a failed petty theft attempt, he was arrested and sent to jail for three weeks, which he claimed was the calmest time in his life due to the sobering up and ability to shut himself out from the outside world.

“Honor, character and integrity … to being thrown in jail,” Aubin said during the presentation.

He put up his actual mugshot from the arrest.

“I was a broken man. I couldn’t deal with life at all.”

During the war, Aubin faced a number of traumatic events that left him with paranoia and night terrors, and he even attempted suicide twice. After seeking help, he received his emotional support great Dane, Dash, thanks to the Service Dog Project. Dash, at the shelter, was known for her fear of men, but when Aubin met her, she chose him.

Aubin brought her with him to the NAMI event, and the giant, 160-pound dog walked around the room to comfort those touched by Aubin’s story, and enjoyed the petting and praise from everyone. Dash’s job is to protect Aubin when he is in uncomfortable or even scary situations simply by giving him attention and love.

“My life forever changed … she chose me,” Aubin said, tearing up.

With this, Dash jumped up to comfort her human and the two shared a special moment.

Thanks to Dash helping Aubin cope with mental illness, he now spends his time traveling across New York to spread the message of mental illness in veterans, law enforcement and other careers or life events that can cause PTSD, as well as promoting the Service Dog Project. He also wants to spread awareness and teach others patience when it comes to people who suffer with mental illness or substance abuse.

“We kind of learned over the last several years to never be ashamed of our stories,” Director of NAMI Amanda Bulris-Allen said during the opening remarks. “With our stories, we can inspire other folks. That’s really what we all do each day.”

Anyone can sign up to become a NAMI member online or through the mail. There are three levels to membership - national state and local. For $60 a year, one can get the household membership, which pays for everyone living at the same address. A regular membership, which covers one individual, is $40 a year. For $5 a year, a person can get an open door membership, which is for an individual member and has limited financial resources. For more information on memberships or upcoming events and support groups, visit the NAMI:CV website at nami-cv.org or call 518 561 2685.

NAMI: CV, founded in 1979, is located in more than 1,000 communities across America.

Its goals, as it says on the website, include “support, advance, and defend the rights, interests, and welfare of persons of all ages with mental illnesses and ensure that they are protected from abuse, possible harm, or exploitation; advocate for and support neurobiological research to improve treatments, discover the causes, and promote recovery from mental illnesses; and educate the public and government officials about mental illness, especially about the urgency of meeting the personal, health, social, vocational and housing needs of people with mental illnesses.”