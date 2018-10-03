Audience questions at forum zero in on leadership, buildings

× Dr. Robert Bradley, a former school administrator, delivers comments at a forum at the Depot Theatre in Westport on Tuesday, Sept. 25 to probe if Westport Central should merge with Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School. Photo by Daniel Alexander Jr.

WESTPORT | Questions from the audience at The Sun’s forum to discuss a proposed merger between two neighboring school districts were provocative and looked to clear up several conflicting issues.

As voters in Elizabethtown, Lewis and Westport prepare to cast straw poll ballots, yes or no to merging schools in respective districts, they asked about leadership, building use, transportation and student performance.

SUPERINTENDENT CONTRACT

A question that has been raised in Westport concerned the Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School Board’s decision to extend Superintendent Scott Osborne’s contract for five years.

Some assumed it was meant to usher Osborne into the job at a combined, new district.

Panelist Nicky Sudduth-Westover addressed the question.

“I don’t know if the (ELCS) board had an ulterior motive for it, but I can tell you the sense to some in our community is that it doesn’t smell right. I can’t speak for the ELCS board, I haven’t heard any reasoning why, but if we do merge and Mr. Osborne is not the superintendent chosen, we will be obligated to pay his salary (as long as he is looking for a new job) and I think that that’s a lot of money...that could be better spent somewhere else.”

Westport Interim Superintendent and Principal Josh Meyers said the question has been raised by Westport residents several times.

“When any individual is negotiating a contract, they negotiate for themselves,” he said. “(You negotiate for) what’s best for you and your family.

“I asked our Board of Education several times for longer than one year (contract) and I didn’t get it, okay,” he said of his negotiation process this year.

“If the community is upset with me for asking, I’m not going to apologize to you. That’s what I wanted.”

The School Board at Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School is happy with Osborne’s performance, Meyers said.

“They’ve renewed his contract several times. They like him. I do not believe that that school board is saying, ‘Here take this guy, we don’t want him.’ They’re saying, ‘We like this guy. I think you’d like him, too.’ It was more of an inclusive decision as opposed to a divisive one.”

If Osborne doesn’t get the job as superintendent in a merged school and doesn’t find another job, there is plenty of work he could do in a new district, Meyers said.

“I’m going to be the best lunch monitor you’ve ever seen,” Osborne quipped, raising audience laughter.

“This is not a guy who I believe would take advantage of this,” Meyers said.

“In this whole process, he is the one individual that stands to lose his job. Is that fair for someone who has done a good job for Elizabethtown for the last nine years?”

ELCS was not consulted on any part of his contract, Meyers said, suggesting Westport likewise has no say in Osborne’s contract.

Dr. Mark C. Davey, Superintendent at Champlain Valley Educational Services, helped answer questions at the forum.

He is tasked with helping schools hire superintendents.

Davey read the regulation from State Education law related to merger policy: “Superintendents of the former districts do not have any statutory right to that position in the new district,” Davey read.

“The appointment of a superintendent would be made by the Board of Education of a new district.”

If the new district doesn’t employ a current superintendent, Davey said, it can discharge contract obligations by paying the salary until that person finds a new job.

And, Davey said, given what he has seen in superintendent searches throughout the BOCES region, recently in Willsboro, in Westport interim searches, and at Peru, Saranac and Schroon Lake, there are few good candidates here.

“With all honesty, the number of high qualified candidates applying for these jobs has dwindled extensively.”

Both Meyers and Osborne have great qualifications and would be highly recruited for other jobs, Davey said.

“Both are operating at high levels within their capacity in current positions.”

Osborne addressed the contract concern as well.

The school board extended his contract, Osborne said, “because I asked.”

The negotiation was required for contractual changes as they froze his salary and cut superintendent conference and travel to balance the budget.

Osborne said he has served as superintendent at ELCS since 2012.

“We’re still working together, I asked and they gave.”

Stability in leadership was identified as a top priority some years ago at ELCS as the school board made an effort to stop the administrative “carousel,” Osborne said.

At one point, Osborne relayed, ELCS had seven different building administrators in nine years.

“Stability was the goal, Osborne said.

And the ELCS School Board has opted to proceed on course with that plan in the event a merger is voted down.

“We’re not going to stop continuing the normal course of business or stop making decisions because we have to anticipate life after ‘no,’ which I don’t want,” Osborne said.

OPTIONS BESIDES MERGING

An audience member asked why no committee was established to study options besides a merger.

“That’s what the school board’s job has been for the past 20 years,” said panelist Ryan Hathaway said.

Ideas brought forward to the WCS School Board have suggested founding an endowment for future school operations or adding exchange students to stem dwindling enrollment.

“Those are great ideas that should be pursued,” Hathaway said, even in a merged Westport, Elizabethtown, Lewis district.

CAPITAL FINANCING

Several members of the audience had questions about bonding if any new district looked to build a new school facility.

A new school building is not part of the vote and the need would have to be determined by a new school board, panelists explained.

The same question had come up during mergers committee meetings, said Hathaway, who served on that committee.

So the engineering firm, the same one employed by both ELCS and WCS, developed plans --with every bell and whistle, including all athletic fields and a swimming pool -- projecting a cost around $50 million.

Construction aid from New York state would be paid for any building project at 90 percent in a merged district if started within 10 years.

It means, Hathaway said, that in the $50 million example, the new district would have to come up with $5 million.

The district portion could come from reserve funds or from incentive aid, which is an additional state funding resource for merged districts, or it could come from a bond.

The decision would have to be made by referendum vote through efforts of a new school board.

CURRICULUM AND BUILDING CONCERNS

One audience member asked if continuing education for adults could be part of a new school curriculum.

“We would do well to look south,” Osborne answered, pointing to successful continuing education programs at Schroon Lake Central School.

“We could turn some of that education efficiency to adults in the community,” Osborne said.

Another asked why a merged district would need a new building when all students could fit in the Elizabethtown school facility.

Osborne said not all students would fit at ELCS.

It’s expected that the graduating class of a merged district would begin at about 50 students.

How is the bus system going to benefit our children? another audience member asked.

Panelist Heather Reynolds said challenges exist now, and the bus route from her home two miles from WCS can take anywhere from 10 minutes to 45 minutes.

One audience question asked if student performance was analyzed and compared in merger research.

Hathaway said it was and the education consultants (from Silky & Castallo LLC) found the two schools are more similar than they are different.

Panelist Dr. Robert Bradley, a former school administrator, said performance could be measured in many ways.

“The question should be,” he added, “how can we help (all students) perform well.”

In closing remarks, Sun Dan Alexander Sr. commended the audience and panelists for thoughtful questions and answers.

“This is what community is all about,” Alexander said. “It’s about solving problems.

Beyond contentious issues, Alexander said, “the most important thing is you are communicating, you’re talking.”

When pushed, he said, people sink or swim.

“And our kids know how to swim.”