Ausable nets $300K for Keeseville Civic Center

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo The Town of Ausable was awarded $300,000 to rehabilitate the former Keeseville Civic Center, bringing the total amount of grant funding for the project up to $1 million.

AUSABLE | The Town of Ausable has been awarded $300,000 to rehabilitate the old Keeseville Civic Center.

The new influx of funds comes via last week’s Regional Economic Development Council (REDC) Awards, the annual state event where hundreds of millions of dollars in grants, subsidies and incentives are awarded.

In addition to the $300,000 grant announced last week, the project was previously awarded $700,000 in grants from state and local agencies, including $500,000 from Restore NY, $100,000 from the Dormitory Authority of New York and $100,000 from the Moore Foundation, bringing the total amount of grant funding to $1 million.

“It’s probably a quarter of what we need, but it’s a start,” said Town Supervisor Sandra Senecal.

The funding will be used to convert the 82-year-old structure into a “regional senior center,” according to the REDC Awards booklet.

But Senecal said that the future use of the property is still undecided.

“The funding will be used to get (the building) back up and open,” Senecal said.

In August, the town’s voters weighed in on a proposal to issue a $4.6 million bond to rehabilitate the 55,000 square-foot civic center. It was rejected by a wide margin — 318 people voted no, 85 voted yes.

“We applied for this (funding) well before we did the vote,” Senecal said. “We were just waiting for the outcome. We’ll be discussing the possibilities.”

At a public meeting ahead of the vote, a handful of residents questioned why the town hadn’t yet explored the cost of demolishing the structure. At that same meeting, Town Councilman Steven Sucharski said that if the bond vote was rejected that the town would return the $700,000 in grant funding the project had already received.

Since acquiring the building from the Village of Keeseville in 2015 — after the village was dissolved — the town has budgeted approximately $20-25,000 per year on maintenance and utilities on the civic center.

Ever since, it’s been used as a polling station and currently houses the Development Authority of the North Country, a telecommunications and broadband company.

The town board is expected to discuss the future of the property at its next meeting, according to Senecal. That’s set for Dec. 26, after this edition went to print.

“We appreciate being awarded, that’s for sure,” she said. “I’m not ruling anything out for the building.”

Since 2011, more than $6.1 billion has been awarded to more than 7,300 projects statewide through the REDC Awards, according to Empire State Development, “creating or retaining” more than 230,000 jobs.

The North Country region as a whole garnered $64.8 million for 70 projects this year. The City of Plattsburgh received $1.6 million.

The awards last week bring the total funds received by the North Country Regional Economic Development Council to $614 million since 2011.