Ausable Valley Central faulted by state for debit card usage

The state Comptroller's Office reprimanded Ausable Valley Central School District for using debit cards for district purchases in a recent audit.

CLINTONVILLE | State auditors have asked Ausable Valley Central School District officials to stop using debit cards for making official purchases.

An audit by the state Comptroller’s Office revealed the use of debit cards by the district superintendent and treasurer circumvents the district’s claims audit process.

Unlike credit cards, payments can be directly withdrawn from a district’s bank account at the time of purchase and “provides no opportunity for the board or its appointed claims auditor to audit the purchase before it is paid.”

A review of all 45 debit card purchases totaling $24,405 between July 1, 2016 to June 30, 2018 were supported by adequate documentation, the audit found.

But school districts still shouldn’t use debit cards, said auditors.

“During our audit fieldwork and subsequent to our discussion of these issues with district officials, they canceled all debit cards and closed the corresponding bank account,” read the report, which was issued last Friday.

The report also found minor flaws in the district’s claims procedures.

District officials printed signed checks before the claims auditor audited and approved the claims, according to the report.

Claims totaling $27,888 for 15 check disbursements were not audited and approved before payment.

The state’s top money-watcher recommended district officials print signed checks after the claims have been audited and approved, as well as audit and approve claims before payment in accordance with state Education Law.

“District officials generally agreed with our recommendations and have initiated, or indicated they planned to initiate corrective action,” the report concluded.

DISTRICT RESPONDS

In a written response to the audit, Superintendent Paul D. Savage II noted all disbursements were supported by adequate documentation.

But he said having claims checked and then running them again creates another step for the district auditor.

And district officials initially used a debit card because the district’s credit card had been canceled, he said.

In order to continue conducting business with the vendors who only accept payment via credit card — not purchase orders — the district’s bank issued them a “direct payment card.”

“The direct payment card was canceled before the audit concluded,” Savage wrote.