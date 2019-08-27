Author, environmentalist arrested after rally

× Expand Photo by Steve Liptay, Middlebury College Bill McKibben is shown here during a speaking engagement in 2014. McKibben was arrested Aug. 8 as a result of a sit-in protest at Rep. Elise Stefanik’s Glens Falls office.

GLENS FALLS | Internationally renowned environmental author and climate-change activist Bill McKibben spent a few hours shackled to a steel bench in Glens Falls Police station’s basement holding cell as the result of a sit-in protest Aug. 8 at the location of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik’s local office.

This act of civil disobedience by McKibben and five other people followed a rally of about 75 people in downtown Glens Falls protesting the treatment of immigrants being held in detention centers on the nation’s southern border.

The group told a staff member in Stefanik’s Warren Street office that they wanted to talk with the Congresswoman about immigration policy — and when the staffer said she wasn’t available and the office was closing, police were called, and McKibben and the other five protesters were arrested by a police detective.

McKibben, ­a part-time resident of the Town of Johnsburg, described the experience in a phone interview Aug. 17.

“This is an issue I really care about — we’re behaving absurdly to put people in cages,” he said of the U.S. detention centers where immigrants are being held.

“This is tightly related to climate change — millions of people are on the move because it’s too hot or too dry where they live. It’s been estimated that there will be 200 million to 1 billion refugees this century due to climate change, and we have to figure out a more realistic solution to this crisis,” McKibben continued.

On the day of his arrest, McKibben said that this pending mass migration was forced by “those of us in the rich world who have burned so much fossil fuel that we’ve changed the climate, and made it impossible for (the immigrants) to keep farming.”

HANDCUFFED, FINGERPRINTED

McKibben and the five others were handcuffed and hauled away in police cars to the police station where they were shackled, photographed, fingerprinted and charged with third-degree criminal trespassing. Their experience was related in a Aug. 9 article in The New Yorker that McKibben authored.

The misdemeanor charge carries a maximum sentence of three months in jail, McKibben said his lawyer told him.

McKibben and others participating in the sit-in were scheduled to appear in Glens Falls City Court at 9 a.m. Aug. 20.

Just prior to the sit-in Aug. 8, the protesters marched from city park to Centennial Circle, then to Stefanik’s office, where they met up with loud counter-protesters holding signs bearing such slogans as “Americans Before Illegals,” “A Vote for Trump is a Vote Against Socialism” and “Build the Wall.” Those protesting the treatment of immigrants held signs emblazoned with such phrases as “Love” and “No More Hate.”

While the group protesting the treatment of immigrants sang “This Land is Your Land” and “America the Beautiful,” a loud siren from a bullhorn held by one of the counter-protesters drowned out their singing.

‘GOVERNMENT MUST STRATEGIZE SOLUTIONS’

McKibben said Saturday that although he’s been a climate-change activist for more than 30 years, his arrest in Glens Falls was one of the very few he’s ever faced — another was in 2013 for a rally near the White House with members of his group 350.org, the Sierra Club and Committed Citizens, who were protesting the proposed construction of the Keystone Pipeline.

McKibben is the Schumann Distinguished Scholar in Environmental Studies at Middlebury College. He holds honorary degrees from 18 colleges and universities, and was named by the publication “Foreign Policy” as one of the world’s 100 most important global thinkers. The Boston Globe has called McKibben “probably America’s most important environmentalist.”

McKibben is the author of more than a dozen books, including “The End of Nature,” which has been credited as the first book on global warming written for the general public.

McKibben and his wife, noted author Sue Halpern, have lived in Johnsburg since 1986. In recent years, the two have lived part of the year in Johnsburg, and the remaining months in Vermont.

On Saturday, McKibben said that the government must strategize solutions to decrease carbon emissions while addressing the movement of people due to its effects.

“This intersection of issues around climate change and immigration is clearly going to be a crucial topic for this 21st century — and so far our government leaders show no sign of addressing either part of that question with any competence.”