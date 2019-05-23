Author feted for book set in upstate NY

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Mark Barie

NORTH COUNTRY | Former businessman turned author Mark Barie has been designated as a 2019 Hoffer Award Finalist.

Barie — a native of Champlain and currently of Sebring, Florida — has written several historical biographies, but “War Calls, Love Cries” is his first work of fiction.

“I never read fiction; I’m more of a historical guy,” Barie said by phone from his Florida residence.

“I didn’t believe my book would be received as it was.”

Image provided

The Hoffer Book Award — one of the largest international awards — pays homage to American philosopher Eric Hoffer. It is bestowed to authors of noteworthy skill in several different genres. Of approximately 2,000 nominees, submissions from all over the English-speaking world, a handful are named finalists and grand finalist for each genre.

In addition to the Hoffer Award, Barie will be attending the Florida Authors and Publishers Association’s President’s Book Award 2019 in August, in which “War Calls, Love Cries” is a contender for a medal.

Barie is humble about the possibilities.

“I’ll get a medal or two on the cover of my book! It really is such big deal and honor for me. You know, I never thought I was that great of a writer.”

Why write fiction?

“My wife walked in the room and told me, ‘Did you know your great-great-grandfather was in the Civil War?’ and I thought about him historically and what he would have gone through. He was in the Adirondack Regiment and so I based him historically accurate and gave him a wife and a life on paper.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Barie founded and operated numerous companies related to commercial real estate, consulting and marketing within upstate New York. The St. Michael’s College, Vermont, alumnus has recently retired after decades in the business sector, and now works as an author — “historical in nature” — and public speaker.

Barie’s “War Calls, Love Cries” is about an “innocent farm boy from upstate New York whose dreams are ruined by his hometown sweetheart’s secret past” and “a treacherous brother,” according to the book jacket, amidst the looming violence and destruction of the American Civil War.