Author to sign copies of book

× Expand Photo provided "A Feather for Dill" is the latest book by Ti native Shaundra Bartlett Lerman.

TICONDEROGA | Every morning Shaundra Bartlett Lerman would begin her day with a cup of coffee — and a squirrel.

As she looked out her window each morning “for 20 minutes of adult time before the world would get crazy,” the Saratoga Springs writer and illustrator would watch the small critters playing amidst two white birch, and the whimsical scene became the inspiration for Bartlettberry Briar, home of Peaches the squirrel and star of Lerman’s first children’s book, “Peaches Bakes a Pie.”

Peaches and the Briar are now a series, and Saturday, April 13, at 1 p.m. at the Black Watch Library, Lerman — a Ticonderoga native — will be reading from and signing copies of her newest book, “A Feather for Dill.”

In the book, Dill is given a hat and becomes obsessed in the chase for a red feather to adorn it — despite the caution of Peaches. Lerman said her books offer lessons to kids, and here it’s twofold: Dill learns to think before he acts, and Peaches learns the value of standing up for herself when she believes she is right.

‘WORDS CAN MAKE SENTENCES POP’

Photo provided Shaundra Bartlett Lerman works on an illustration for one in a series of children’s books she’s written.

Lerman said she does not believe in oversimplifying children’s books, either in message or vocabulary. “I want to introduce kids to how beautiful literature can be,” she said. “Words can make sentences pop. And if a child has to ask what a word means, I think that’s a good thing.”

Lerman said her parents, Robert and Claire Bartlett, encouraged her when, as a child, she would sit at a small table playing with words and dictating stories.

She felt the calling to write children’s books, but also realized that the illustrations are often what drives these works, so she taught herself to draw. This was fulfilling, both professionally and personally.

“I love the feeling of putting my hands on paper,” she said. “It seems to come alive.”

Naturally, she prefers hard copies to ebooks, and prefers pen, pencil and watercolors to computer generated animation.

Her colorful and vivid artistry has captivated fans of all ages.

“A lot of adults tell me they keep the books on their coffee tables,” Lerman said. “Seeing the expressions on people’s faces as they leaf through the book makes all the work worth it.”

It’s the work of character development and quality illustrations that Lerner sees as frequently lacking in many children’s books today, and she believes that to be somewhat analogous to the technology-related shortcuts in everyday life.

“Today’s society is different than when I was a kid” she said, adding that she hopes her books can inspire the duties of being a good person and doing good work.

“A Feather for Dill” is published by Saratoga Springs Publishing, and is available on Amazon.