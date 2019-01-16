B’town school board member arrested

PLATTSBURGH | A member of the Beekmantown Central School Board of Education (BOE) was arrested last week for allegedly menacing his colleagues during a school board meeting.

Andrew Brockway, 37, of Plattsburgh, was arrested Jan. 10 by Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputies on charges of menacing in the third degree, a misdemeanor, and harassment in the second degree, a violation.

The incident allegedly occurred Jan. 8 at the school, and Brockway was arrested two days later after an investigation by the sheriff’s department.

Brockway, a local attorney, engaged in “threatening/menacing/harassing behavior toward fellow board members and the superintendent of schools,” two board members, President Cathy Buckley and Vice President Ed Marin, said in a joint statement last week.

“He also made false, baseless statements in a public setting impacting many in attendance.”

Buckley and Marin did not elaborate on the nature of the behavior or offer any specifics about what the false statements had been regarding.

The BOE issued a letter to the community apologizing for Brockway’s actions on Jan. 10, and Superintendent Daniel Mannix released a statement noting that he agreed with Buckley and Marin’s comments and commended the BOE for their service.

“Board leadership felt compelled to apologize to staff for Mr. Brockway’s behavior,” said Buckley in a statement. “His actions went against all norms of behavior for the school board and exhibited threatening/menacing/harassing behavior.

“Mr. Brockway’s actions were completely unacceptable.”

Brockway did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

His attorney, Matthew Favro, also did not respond to requests for comment.

Brockway was processed and arraigned in Beekmantown Town Court Jan. 10. He was released and is due back in court at a later date, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.