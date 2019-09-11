Back country creativity

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland A float in the Mutton Hollow Parade gets an enthusiastic reception from onlookers.

MORIAH | Fourteen years ago, Larry Cutting had one of those fantastic ideas born of genius and too many beers. He and a couple of his neighbors on Mutton Hollow Road decided to celebrate Labor Day with their very own parade, fabricated out of anything that moved. ATVs, pickups, riding mowers that looked as if their lawn mowing days were over, it was all good.

Today the Mutton Hollow Parade has evolved into a wildly popular cult event rife with good natured anarchy, where anyone who wants to participate can simply show up. There is no traffic control, no flashing event signs, and sometimes unwitting travelers on Mutton Hollow Road who had no particular intention of being in a parade that day wind up in one.

Liz Ross of Crown Point said she first learned of the parade when she wound up in it. “We were out for a four-wheeler ride and got right in the middle of the parade,” she said.

Lacey Kitchin came up from Warrensburg, and was taking in the parade for the first time. “It’s been a lot of laughs, and it’s nice to see a creative community come together.

And creative it is. Along with battered lawn mowers and ATVs, there are homemade floats, fire trucks, horses, chickens, goats, pickups, antique tractors, a propane truck for some reason, motorcycles, wagons and, one year, a motorized Lay-Z-Boy recliner on wheels.

“You never know what you’re going to see,” said spectator Don Sherman. “It’s a little bit of everything.”

A crowd favorite was a man on an ATV in a cow costume with horse head and a pirate’s hat. The name of the float: “I’m So Confused.” But heaven help the man in a hammock-chair rubbing it in people’s face on the float “Retired.”

The parade is politically incorrect and entirely nonjudgmental. Pickups sending up huge plumes of burned rubber and farm-to-table producers easily coexist.

Cutting said he had no idea the parade would become such a success, but has happily watched it get bigger and bigger.

There are signs, for better or worse, that the parade is acquiring some mainstream tendencies. Politicians are showing up. All the neighbors come, but people are also showing up from across the region and from other states.

“It started out as a small little thing on a back road,” said Ed Johnston of Mineville. “There were a few lawn mowers and ATVs and a haywagon, and it just got bigger and bigger. Just one of those phenomena that happens on a back road in Moriah.”