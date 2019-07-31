Baker family plans 155th reunion

MALTA | The 155th-annual gathering of the descendants of James Baker will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Malta Community Park. This year’s reunion will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Baker family’s first reunion took place in 1865 in Stillwater in Saratoga County. At the reunion were the 16 sons of Revolutionary War veteran James Baker by James’ first wife, Cornelia Westervelt, and second wife, Ruth Post.

In the early decades of the family’s reunion, men took the lead in maintaining the yearly reunion. By the last century, the tradition changed. Now, women represent the majority of the reunion’s officers and committee members, led by family reunion President Judy Farnan Farago. That group organizes the yearly Baker Family Reunion, maintains the Baker Cemetery in Stillwater, and collects the history of the family.

This year, family historian Maria Carr is looking for more stories about the women of the Baker family.

“Strong, active Baker women can certainly be traced back to the family’s Quaker roots and beyond,” a press release said. Throughout the year, Carr publishes a monthly historical piece on Bakers throughout the centuries. Called the “Baker ‘Did You Know?’ Fact,” it can be found on the Baker Family Reunion Facebook page. Carr wants to expand her vignettes of Baker history to ensure a more complete record for the centuries to come. Have a Baker story to share — especially about Baker women? Email her at bakerreunion@roadrunner.com.

Those wondering if they might be Baker descendants are welcome to attend this year’s reunion, where assistance can be found to research their genealogical links to the family.

There will also be displays of documents and photographs from the 1850s onward, and family members are encouraged to bring news of marriages, births and deaths, so the family record can stay current.

All attending are asked to bring a covered dish to share Aug. 10. Hot dogs, hamburgers, drinks and tableware will be provided. The Malta Community Park has picnic tables under a pavilion, bathroom facilities, playground equipment, a basketball court and walking trails. The site is fully accessible with ample parking.

Malta Community Park is located on Plains Road, County Route 108, in Malta. From the Northway (Interstate 87), take Exit 12, then east to Route 67 and on to County Route 108 East; the park is located on the left. For more details, visit the Baker Family Reunion’s Facebook page (facebook.com/thebakerfamilyreunion) or blog (thebakerfamilyreunion.wordpress.com).