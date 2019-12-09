Ballots counted: 2019 Essex County election results certified

ELIZABETHTOWN | The 2019 local election tally was certified last Tuesday at the New York Supreme Court 4th Judicial District. Close contests were decided in many towns.

BARBER IS CHESTERFIELD SUPE

In the Town of Chesterfield, Republican Clayton J. Barber stood as victor in the town supervisor race.

Barber earned a total 361 votes in the final ballot count, just shy of 20 votes over Democrat Russell L. Blaise’s 342. Libertarian Terry Gordon received 75 votes.

In the Chesterfield Town Council race, David Gload (R) won one of two open seats with 520 votes. The second goes to Patrick W. Mitchell, a Democrat, with 400 votes, besting Paul J. Wisher (R) who earned 388.

JAY TOWN COUNCIL

A four-way race for two seats on the Jay Town Council in Jay put Thomas McDonald (R) in office with a total 367 votes. Adam Coolidge, an independent, took the second seat with 315 votes.

John J. Sheldrake (R) and Wayne Roger Frederick (D) followed closely with 282 and 261 votes, respectively.

Knut Sauer (D) ran uncontested for an unexpired term on the Jay Town Council and received 464 votes once all ballots were counted.

NEWCOMB COUNCIL

In Newcomb, five candidates ran for two seats on the town council. Results in a close race came in with Paul D. LaCourse (R) earning 136 votes and David Olbert, an independent, 128 votes.

Democrat Paul Hai trailed Olbert by just three votes, earning 125. Candidates Robert J. Stringer (D) tallied 77 votes and Bethebelle J. Poulin (R) received 63.

NORTH ELBA

The North Elba Town Council race in North Elba soundly elected Democrat Emily Kilburn Politi with 1,163 votes. Richard Cummings, a Republican, won the second seat with 827.

Democrat Bob Rafferty garnered 762 votes; Doug Hoffman (R,C) earned 556 votes; Richard Cassidy, an independent, got 471; and Jeremy J. Mihill, also an independent, received 141 votes.

SCHROON COUNCIL WINNERS

Two seats on the Schroon Town Council were won by Richard J. Gero (R) with 502 votes and independent Ethan Thompson with 403 votes.

Independent John Fear earned a total 325 votes and Republican Lance W. Gould received 193.

TICONDEROGA

With a field of three vying for two seats on the Town Council in Ticonderoga, M. Mark Russell (R) was the top vote-getter with 766. Thomas F. Cunningham (D) squeaked into the second seat with 576 votes, besting Heath Towne (R) who earned 572 votes.

Salvatore Barnao (R) won the highway superintendent’s post with 630 votes to 68 cast for Paul Sharkey, an independent. But write-in candidate Farrelly Izzo gathered 417 votes.

Supervisor Joe Giordano, a Republican, won reelection uncontested on the ballot with 671 votes.

But artist James Cawley, a well-known Elvis actor, creator and founder of the Star Trek set reproduction in Ticonderoga, earned 281 write-in votes.

WILLSBORO TOWN CLERK

In Willsboro, the town clerk/tax collector race was very close, but incumbent Bridget A. Brown was the victor with 332 votes, besting independents Carrie Foley, who got 324 votes and Lori A. Gay with 101.

KEENE TOWN COUNCIL

Jennifer Whitney, Independence Party and an independent, won one of two seats on the Keene Town Council with 344 votes. David Deyo (R) won the second seat with a total 255 votes. John E. Hudson received 138 votes; Jerry D. Smith (R) garnered 126 votes; Devon Holbrook, an independent, earned 48 votes.

PROP. 1: SUPERVISOR TERM