Bands ‘n Beans to rock new venue this year

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall During the 2017 edition of Bands ‘n Beans music and chili fest, Adam Bruce and Kate Belden (left) of The Grist Mill in Warrensburg serve up chili to Yvette Newsome of Queens (right) and Danielle Fortunato of Latham (second from right). For this year’s Bands ‘n Beans party — set for 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at Fort William Henry — chili will be prepared by The Grist Mill, its new sister eatery Ocho Cinco plus 18 other restaurants. Bands ‘n Beans is the region’s renowned mega-party that annually heralds the arrival of spring.

LAKE GEORGE | An event that was launched in the early 1990s as a gathering of friends active in the local art and music scene — to enjoy homegrown music and spicy food — grew over the next quarter-century into the most prominent annual mega-party in the region.

This year’s edition of Bands ‘n Beans — featuring nine bands on two stages and chili prepared by 20 area restaurants — is to be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at a new venue: the Fort William Henry Conference Center at 48 Canada St. in Lake George Village. The doors open at 1 p.m.

Bands ‘n Beans is the primary annual fundraiser for the Lake George Arts Project. Tickets are $20 at the door.

‘LOT OF ENERGY’

In past years, as many as 900 people have attended.

On Monday, Arts Project director John Strong offered his thoughts on the durable bash.

“Bands love performing at the event because it draws a big crowd with a lot of energy,” he said, adding that there is continuous music for five hours in two different rooms. “For area chefs, it’s a labor of love — they bring their creatively prepared chili and enjoy the camaraderie and competition; it’s a great community day.”

The live music features country-rock, rhythm and blues, and bluegrass as well as hard-driving party rock. This year, Stony Creek Band is performing along with an eclectic lineup that includes The Radio Junkies, P.J. Ferguson 2, Rich Ortiz, The Switch, Steve & Kenny, Tim Wechgelaer & Chris Carey Band, and Ten Most Wanted. For details, call 668-2616 or visit lakegeorgearts.org.