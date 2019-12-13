Champlain National Bank fulfills local Christmas wishes

Photo provided Champlain National Bank Tags Christmas tags at the Champlain National Bank in Westport carry a child’s wish as part of the bank’s Project We Care. Bank branches throughout the region have various projects underway, offering many ways to help brighten the holidays for neighbors in need.

PLATTSBURGH | Champlain National Bank has created many ways to help brighten the holidays for families, youth and seniors throughout the North Country.

Employees from branches from Crown Point to Plattsburgh have organized Christmas projects with local outreach organizations, collecting food and toys and wrapped gifts.

Project We Care provides for nearby neighbors in need, according to bank Vice President and Director of Marketing Jackie Hallock.

“As the local bank, we look for opportunities where we can make a difference in our own communities. It’s important to us that everything we collect goes to families and children in need in the North Country and Adirondacks, because we know the need is great right here,” Hallock said in announcing Project We Care this year.

“We’re so proud of how our staff and the community come together during the holidays to provide to those who are less fortunate.”

There are many locations and varied efforts underway:

In Plattsburgh, the branch at 500 Route 3, is working with Adirondack Helping Hands in Cadyville to provide gifts for their students in need. Anyone wishing to help can stop by the branch, select a tag, and purchase the gift listed, which is a direct request from one of the children. These gifts need to be wrapped and returned to the branch by Dec. 16. Please call 518-561-6000 with any questions.

In downtown Plattsburgh, the Champlain National Bank branch at 32 Cornelia St. is collecting gift cards for the Christmas Bureau to be given to older children and teenagers. If you have questions or would like to contribute, you can call 518-562-1785.

In Champlain, the Champlain National Bank branch is collecting unwrapped toys and books to donate to the Christmas Bureau. If you would like to help, please bring a donation to the branch at 636 State Route 11. For more information, call 518-983-3314. ■