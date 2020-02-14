Bank names new senior V.P.

NORTH COUNTRY | President and CEO of Champlain National Bank (CNB) Steven Cacchio announced that Darlene Mirrer has been promoted to senior vice president of retail banking.

Mirrer started with the bank in 2016 as the vice president of the CNB Consumer Loan Department. Before coming to Champlain National Bank, Mirrer spent 30 years working for National Bank of Delaware County, most recently as senior vice president and senior lender. Her banking career has included positions in business development, branch management, commercial and consumer lending as well as training and compliance. She enjoys running, snowmobiling and spending time with friends and family.

“Darlene has had many accomplishments since joining the bank, and is a leader who is very dedicated to our customers and employees,” said Cacchio.

CNB was founded in 1909 in Essex County and is still locally owned and managed today with ten branches serving the people of the North Country and Adirondacks. In addition to traditional banking products, it has a full offering of mobile banking solutions, commercial loans and mortgages. ■