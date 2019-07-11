Bass Fishing, Costa up next for FLW on Lake Champlain

× Expand Photo by Curtis Niedermier FLW Tour pros snapped photos, signed autographs and gave out goodie bags at CVPH in Plattsburgh during their most recent stop in June.

PLATTSBURGH | Lake Champlain will be alive with anglers hoping for the big prize as the Fishing League Worldwide (FLW) returns to Plattsburgh for a pair of events.

The FLW’s Bass Fishing League (BFL) tournament season continues Saturday, July 13, with a T-H Marine tournament presented by Navionics. The tournament — hosted by the City of Plattsburgh and the Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau — is the third event of 2019 in the Northeast Division.

Up to 400 boaters and co-anglers will be competing for top awards of up to $8,000 and $3,000, respectively, in the one-day tournament.

Takeoff is set for 6 a.m., with weigh-in scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Plattsburgh City Marina, 5 Dock St., Plattsburgh.

‘WEEKEND ANGLERS’

“Fresh off this weekend’s FLW Tour event, Lake Champlain is set for more FLW tournament-fishing action,” a press release from FLW said.

The FLW offered tips and a prediction.

“Anglers in this BFL tournament will again have to choose between targeting largemouth, smallmouth, or both. For those chasing largemouth, working a ChatterBait around scattered milfoil, a crankbait around sparse grass and rocks, or a swim jig near lily pads and reeds around Ticonderoga (as FLW Tour champion Casey Scanlon did) will likely be a good bet. Swimbaits, jerkbaits and drop-shot rigs should entice smallmouth, especially near rocks and points. Five bass in the 20-pound range should be enough to take home top honors at this mid-July BFL derby.”

The 2019 BFL is a 24-division circuit “devoted to weekend anglers,” with 128 tournaments throughout the season, with five qualifying events in each division. Top performers in the BFL can move up to the Costa FLW Series or even the FLW Tour.

NOT JUST FISHING

The economic impact of the fishing tournaments on Lake Champlain is well documented.

But often the anglers do more than fish while in town.

During the recent FLW Tour event, community outreach was arranged at the University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh.

FLW Tour pros visited and shared stories with patients, guests, fans and staff prior to the start of the tournament.

They snapped photos, signed autographs and gave out goodie bags.

“Hosting the FLW Tournament is a real honor for our community and we’re fortune that these professionals take the time to visit,” Kerry Haley, executive director of the Foundation at CVPH, told The Sun.

“Having them here was a real treat.”

Other efforts included a Unified Fishing Derby, where FLW Foundation pro Cody Kelley and other FLW Tour anglers helped area Special Olympics athletes 18 and younger catch bass.

An FLW Expo provided the opportunity to meet some of the top tour pros to discuss fishing tips, techniques and stories. Interactive activities and games were available, including a casting pond, fishing demos and more.

COSTA EVENT NEXT

The following weekend is the Costa FLW Series Northern Division event on Lake Champlain, set for July 18-20.

Take-off is at 6 a.m. all three days at the Plattsburgh City Marina. Weigh-in will be from 2-6 p.m. each day at the same location.

The Costa event is also hosted by the City of Plattsburgh and the Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau.

That event is expected to draw many local anglers to the waters of Lake Champlain.

For complete details and updated information, visit FLWFishing.com. For regular updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow FLW’s social media outlets at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.