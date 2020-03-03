Battle event plans underway; new non-profit emerges

Photo by Alina Walentowicz Battle of Plattsburgh/Historic Landmark Plattsburgh Bay, considered the site of the naval Battle of Plattsburgh during the War of 1812, is listed on the register of historic places in Clinton County, NY.

PLATTSBURGH | Public concerns appeared online recently regarding the future of the annual Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration. The event traditionally takes place primarily in the city of Plattsburgh and on Lake Champlain each September.

The four-day-long event pays tribute to the area’s historically significant War of 1812 battle through a popular series of events anticipated by both locals and area visitors.

Scott “Skippy” DuBrey, recreation leader at the city of Plattsburgh, said the city fully intends to continue its support of and participation in this year’s Battle of Plattsburgh commemoration, Mayor’s Cup and other events.

For clarification, however, DuBrey explained that in 2021 a new 501c(3) board will be taking over planning and managing the annual commemoration.

The new non-profit group, recently confirmed as “1814 Commemoration, Inc.” by member Tom Donahue, will be taking charge of the event mostly due to fundraising restrictions placed on the city. According to DuBrey, the city was not responsible for planning the annual Battle of Plattsburgh event until 2016; it had previously been overseen by the Battle of Plattsburgh Association since the bicentennial event in 2014.

Donahue, who says his involvement with the Battle of Plattsburgh event has been ongoing since the bicentennial, hopes the new group and change in leadership will encourage a range of museums, sponsors and volunteers to participate in the tradition from throughout the Clinton County area.

“Plattsburgh isn’t the only place where battles occurred during the War of 1812,” he said. “Troops were located as far down as Peru, and skirmishes happened over near Culver Hill in Beekmantown—then the action moved to Halsey Corners in Plattsburgh.”

It is the city municipality’s position, according to DuBrey, that the 1814 Commemoration, Inc. board will be in a better place than the city to gather increased financial support to plan and promote the Battle of Plattsburgh event going forward.

Addressing any comments on event-related parking in the downtown area, DuBrey said, “city staff, community stakeholders and members of the Plattsburgh Parking Advisory Committee have spent the past 18 months studying and discussing the city’s downtown parking system in anticipation of the redevelopment of the Durkee Street parking lot.”

The lot in question remains a point of contention in the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) project among a portion of the public who, at the city’s various open meetings, has expressed concern over the amount of parking that will be available should the multi-story Prime Plattsburgh LLC building and parking lot construction move forward as currently planned.

“A data-driven parking replacement and management system has been created that will compensate for the reduction in public parking resulting from the development of the Durkee lot and allow the city to more effectively manage its downtown parking assets. These plans permit the city to state confidently that ample public parking in the downtown area will be available both during this year’s city events and as development of the Durkee lot moves forward,” DuBrey elaborated.

Scheduled to take place Sept. 10-13, available details regarding this year’s upcoming Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration and other city-affiliated events for 2020 can be found on the City of Plattsburgh’s official Facebook page and website at www.cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov.

Volunteers wanted

Interested Battle of Plattsburgh volunteers for the 2020 event can contact Scott “Skippy” DuBrey at the city of Plattsburgh by email at dubreys@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov.

Anyone interested in joining the “1814 Commemoration Inc.” board can contact Tom Donahue at tdonahue1953@gmail.com with immediate questions, and should keep an eye out for an upcoming web page with more info this spring.