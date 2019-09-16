Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration returns

PLATTSBURGH | The Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration of 2019 will start Sept. 12 and continue until Sept. 15. The theme for this year’s commemoration event is “Red, White and Blue.” The event will include live music, tours, open houses, five re-enactments, fireworks, a parade, food and more. There will also be activities appropriate for children and families, an event fun for all.

According to the Plattsburgh municipal website, “The Battle of Plattsburgh was a turning point in the northern battle during the War of 1812, and helped lead to the Treaty of Ghent, which ended the only war fought by our nation in the Continental U.S. Both our country and Canada would not exist as we know it today, if it was not for the efforts of the brave and overmatched infantry and volunteers that came together to defend our nation against the mighty British forces.”

In honor of the soldiers who had fought for the U.S. in the Battle of Plattsburgh, the city hosts a commemoration each year. It has become a popular community event, involving local businesses and historical experts. Throughout the four-day event, museums are open for all, cemetery and ruin tours will take place and re-enactments of the battle will take place for people to learn more about the history of the city.

A Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration button is required to required for admission. Both the schedule and sign up sheet to enter events, such as the parade, are available on the city website at cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov.