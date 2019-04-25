Beauty sweep

× Expand Photo provided A group from past beautification efforts helps spruce up Ticonderoga for the season.

TICONDEROGA | With a number of special events, in addition to the general summer population expansion of vacationers and snowbirds, Ticonderoga wants to put on its best face. To that end, the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership (TMSP), the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Ticonderoga will once again sponsor the Ticonderoga Beautification and Clean Up Week that will take place May 6-12, with a theme of “Show Your Community Pride.”

The beautification week has evolved through the years out of several events, including free dump days and student volunteering efforts, said Matt Courtright, president and CEO of the chamber. While there are a number of officially sponsored events, Courtright said it’s the hope of the coalition that private homeowners will catch the spirit as well and use the week to tidy up and make their own plans for a box of flowers or a spot of fresh paint.

“It’s a week of putting on our best face for the season ahead,” he said. “Memorial Day will be here before you know it.”

A steady stream of new faces will be coming to Ticonderoga throughout the summer, including athletes participating in the first Ticonderoga Triathlon Festival and bicyclists riding in Cycle Adirondacks: The Ultimate Cycling Vacation, as well as traffic to attractions such as Fort Ticonderoga and the Star Trek Original Series Set Tour.

Organizers of beautification week said they hope visitors like what they see.

“We are all working to continue to improve Ticonderoga,” said TMSP Promotions Committee Chairperson John Bartlett. We encourage other groups and organizations to join us in enhancing our community and the Ticonderoga Area. Ticonderoga is blessed with many strengths and qualities, which we can build upon.”

ACTIVITIES

According to the Chamber, the anticipated list of specific Clean-Up Day activities will include: sweeping, trash pickup, refreshing of natural areas and landscaping, painting, weed pulling, flower planting, LaChute Trail cleanup and maintenance, as well as a number of community projects and tasks.

Organizers are also working with the Ticonderoga Highway Department to have Main Street hosed down and cleaned. The Country Florist & Gifts in coordination with the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce, TMSP and Kiwanis of Ticonderoga will be filling the wooden planter boxes on the bridge located next to The Country Florist as well as the flower boxes at the chamber office and information booth shortly after beautification week depending on the weather. In addition, other flower pots and planters will be filled throughout town.

Additional partners of Beautification Week include PRIDE of Ticonderoga, Ticonderoga Central School, Kiwanis Club of Ticonderoga, Town of Ticonderoga Highway Department and the Ticonderoga Beautification Crew. The Ticonderoga Natural Foods Co-Op will also be doing highway clean up on Chilson Hill on May 5, with a rain date of May 12.

Other events include:

Free disposal at the transfer station: Tuesday, May 7; Wednesday, May 8,; and Thursday, May 9, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For Ticonderoga residents only (proof of residency required), these dates are for free disposal with the exception of the following items which are not being accepted: hazardous waste, or items containing hazardous waste, tires, food waste, brush, C&D, shingles and electronics. Curbside pickup for seniors 65 or older and qualified disabled is available by contacting Sal at the Ticonderoga Highway Department at 518-585-7317. Dates for tire and hazardous waste drop-offs will be announced on the Town of Ticonderoga Facebook page.

Ticonderoga Middle School Community Give Back Day: Friday, May 10 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

Students from the Ticonderoga Middle School will be working on a number of cleanup activities and community enhancement projects as part of their annual Community Give Back Day. Students will also be assisting local senior citizens (65 and older) with general yard clean up. Senior citizens interested in this assistance must sign up with the Ticonderoga Area Seniors at 518-585-6050 by Thursday, May 2.

Low cost electronics recycling: Saturday, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

As part of the community cleanup effort, an opportunity to recycle your old electronics equipment will be available in the back of the old Rite Aid parking lot near the LaChute Trail in Downtown Ticonderoga. Items Accepted: TVs, microwaves, small kitchen appliances, small electronics, VCRs, stereo, DVD players, CD players, computers, computer accessories, air conditioners and phones. Cost will range from $2 to $20.