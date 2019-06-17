Becoming a Climate Smart Community

PLATTSBURGH | The City of Plattsburgh Common Council appointed seven individuals to serve on the newly created City Sustainability Task Force (CSTF) at the June 6 Common Council meeting.

Councilor Rachelle Armstrong was appointed to serve as the first coordinator of the CSTF. The task force will be focused on examining city operations and setting goals of reducing resource and energy consumption. This is part of the city’s efforts toward becoming a New York State Climate Smart Community (CSC).

The following appointments were made: Armstrong (coordinator), Joel Chase (MLD), James Welch (Building Inspector’s Office), Ethan Vinson (community development), Scott Buffett (college and industry), Lisa Bergmann (Climate Smart Coalition) and Wouter Rietsema (nonprofit).

The CSTF, comprised of both members of city departments and the community, will work in conjunction with the newly formed CSC Coalition of local environmental groups toward taking actions to reduce the city’s carbon footprint and to conserve energy, as well as broader community initiatives.

These future actions would then be awarded points that allow the city to become a state CSC-certified community. Further designations can be achieved including bronze, silver and gold levels by continuing to earn points past the certification threshold.

In April, Mayor Colin Read released his 58+ point plan for energy and economic resiliency and the Common Council passed a resolution to sign the New York State Climate Smart Community Pledge. The CSTF’s work will build upon these two initiatives.

The 58+ point plan is focused on reducing power cost, providing incentives for residents to reduce their energy usage and ensuring the city is at the leading edge of energy innovation. Officials said a major goal they hope to attain is to become a 100 percent renewable energy city, a feat achieved only by a small number of cities across the country. More information on the task force can be found at cityofplattsburgh.com.