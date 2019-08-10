Becoming climate smart community

To the Editor:

June 6 the City of Plattsburgh Common Council appointed a task force to become a climate smart community focusing on reducing recourses and energy consumption. You can’t be serious? This is the same city that lifted the moratorium on Bitcoin business operations that will drain the city of its electric reserves and force higher rates on its citizens in the process. Not to mention Bitcoin operations originated with criminal operations to hide money and pay for clandestine operations all over the world.

Someone is blowing smoke somewhere and getting paid off in the process. I strongly suggest that the people throw out their city council and just hire the mob. The city would get better and faster results. Becoming a climate smart community has to start with honest city officials and an involved public or the local government pats us on the back with one hand and picks our pockets with the other.

— Michael Calitri, Peru