Bed tax funds allocated to Lake George events

× Expand Photo provided The Lake George Village Board heard at their January meeting from Mayor Robert Blais (left) about the how occupancy tax revenue allocated by the joint Occupancy Tax Committee of the Lake George town and village governments would be awarded to promote 27 events slated for 2019.

LAKE GEORGE | A number of organizations and promoters will be receiving occupancy tax funding for their 2019 events and initiatives after the joint Lake George Occupancy Tax Committee decided how to divvy up $157,600 in bed tax revenues.

Village Mayor Robert Blais said the money received from the county was less than expected, so all the awards were trimmed by 10 percent.

The largest three awards of $18,000 each went to two entities: The Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce/Convention & Visitors Bureau for their second annual Christkindlmarkt holiday fair, and to Improv Records for two major events — their Adirondack Independence Music Festival and to another concert yet to be announced.

The debut Adirondack Christkindlmarkt attracted about 4,500 people last month, about triple the attendance expected. Plans are underway to have larger tents and more vendors this next year.

The next highest grants of $9,000 went to promote The Lake George Jazz Weekend, the Hemmings Motor News’ annual Concours d’Elegance luxury car show and the Lake George Triathalon;

The Lake George Festival and contest of the Northeastern District Barbershop Harmony Society also received funding alongside Improv Records for their new Adirondack Clam Jam event scheduled for June 22.

A grant of $6,750 was awarded to Adirondack Pub & Brewery towards four of their events, including the Funky Ice Fest set for this Saturday, plus the pub’s Barrel Fest, Oktoberfest and Punkin’ Chunkin’ event, all slated for fall.

Most of these larger events requested about twice the sum that the committee decided to grant.

Four entities are to receive $4,500: The third annual Law Enforcement Officers Weekend, Lake George Village’s “Fridays at the Lake” concert series, plus two fundraiser concerts for the Howard Krantz Cottage — a vacation retreat to be operated by Ronald McDonald Home Foundation for families of gravely ill children.

Those two fundraisers are the Americade Block Party and a music festival on the weekend of Aug. 2 through Aug. 4 replacing the Save the Lake festival, which Blais jettisoned this year because it didn’t draw enough sponsorships.

Following those grants are $3,100 for the annual Million Dollar Beach Volleyball Tournament, a fundraiser for Prospect Center; $3,000 towards the Lake George Polar Plunge in late fall, a fundraiser for Special Olympics New York; $2,700 to promote the Eastern States Towing & Recovery Association’s Lake George Tow Show; $2,300 for the Lake George Community Band Festival.

Awarded $2,250 each were British Music Invasion weekend and the American Rock Fest, both sponsored by Hudson River Music Hall Productions, as well a $2,250 for the Adirondack Beverage Trail Initiative, a venture of the Lake George Chamber of Commerce.

The Nordsee Foreign Car Show was granted $2,000, half of the sum its sponsors requested. The same sum is to go to The Dog Cabin store to promote their new Tails & Ales event for dogs and their human companions set for May 18 and May 19.

Additionally, $1,800 is to go towards the Adirondack 5K footrace; $1,500 is going to promote the Free to Breathe footrace sponsored by the Lung Cancer Research Foundation; $1,300 was awarded to promote the Shrine’s Circus’ 2019 appearance in Lake George; and $1,000 is to go to the Lake George Association for their Floating Classroom which teaches thousands of children annually about ecological aspects of Lake George.

Passed over for funding was a $40,000 request to promote the Lake George National Invitational Tournament set for July at Golden Goal Sports Park in Fort Ann; a request for $50,000 to promote the 2019 Adirondack Wine & Food Festival and $10,000 for the Lake George Elvis Festival.

These requests were rejected either because they were awarded money directly by Warren County, or because they were profit-making events that already were well established, village officials said.