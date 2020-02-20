Beebie is GOP candidate for mayor

× Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris Mayor-Candidate-ScottBeebie Republican candidate: Scott Beebie announced his candidacy for mayor at the Clinton County Government Center.

PLATTSBURGH | Members of the City of Plattsburgh Republican Committee announced their candidate for mayor, officially adding a Republican to the race. Scott Beebie was recently introduced by the committee to the public as the opponent to the larger party’s candidates.

Up until mid-February, only Democrats were seeking election in this year’s Plattsburgh mayoral election: Miles Davis, a student at Clinton Community College, Tenzin Dorjee, a local restaurant owner, and current mayor, Colin Read, who is seeking his second term. The three will have to gather signatures from Plattsburgh residents in order to qualify for the primary in late June. The time slot to send in names from those petitions are from Monday, March 30, to Thursday, April 2.

The republican committee introduced Beebie at the Clinton County Government Center to make the official announcement on Thursday, Feb. 13. There, members of the committee and press were invited to listen to Beebie announce his candidacy and his plans for the future of Plattsburgh.

“We need to open the lines of communication,” Beebie said on what he plans on doing if elected mayor. “We need to sell the banner of Plattsburgh as a region, not the city, not the town. We need to work cooperatively to bring in more revenue, bring more people to our area.”

Beebie grew up in Plattsburgh and served 28 years with the Plattsburgh City Police Department, retiring as a lieutenant in charge of the Detective Division. He became a volunteer firefighter for District 3 Fire Department in 1988.

“I have dedicated myself to the service of our community; I see both challenges and solutions,” Beebie said. “The time for increased growth is upon us and we need effective, truthful, hardworking communicators to be elected in order for our community to move forward successfully.”

As far as the Downtown Revitalization Initiative goes, Beebie is against the current Durkee Street lot construction and where it is now.

“I am 100 percent pro-development, I think there’s areas in the city that need development,” Beebie said. “With this particular project, I have significant reservations. It could be ten months of progress on this project, so I’m just going to wait to see how this plays out, but I do have reservations on this project at this point.”

If Beebie remains the only Republican to run for mayor, he will take on the democratic winner of the Primary this summer. For more information, visit the Scott Beebie for Mayor Facebook page. ■