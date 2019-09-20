Behavioral Health Services North (BHSN) hosts “TALK”

× Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris Raising awareness: BHSN hosted a suicide awareness event at the Government Center. The event went through a variety of topics, but focused on the evidence-based “TALK” program.

CLINTON COUNTY | September is suicide awareness month. Clinton County is hosting multiple lectures and events through multiple sources to raise awareness of suicide prevention, end the stigma of mental illness and learning to cope after losing a loved one to suicide.

Behavioral Health Services North (BHSN) held suicide prevention training at the government center on Sept. 4. The event, called suicideTALK, was put on by Director of BHSN Employee Assistance Services Bonnie Black and focused on the things everyday people can do to help those with suicidal thoughts or tendencies using the “TALK” tactic.

“Many people ask the question - should I talk about suicide?” Black said. “Why don’t people talk about suicide?”

Due to stigma and shame built over the past years, some people may be embarrassed or hesitant with sharing. This is why the “TALK” tactic is encouraged for all. This tactic is a list of what to do if you or someone you know is suicidal, or dealing with mental illnesses.

The first of this list is “Tell.” It is important to tell a trusted friend or loved one about any suicidal thoughts you are having. A place such as home or a doctors office is an example of a safe place to talk to those you trust and professionals. Just as important as talking is being comfortable with the surroundings, and feeling as if it is a safe space.

According to Living Works Education, “finding informal support and professional treatment for those with mental disorders will enhance their well-being, strengthen life links and help them deal with problems in living.”

“Ask” is the next important step in finding help and spreading awareness. By asking questions about mental health and treatments, it becomes more normal to talk about. Opening up is not only important for professionals to further help, but also for those at risk to find the right treatment for them.

As for those who are being reached out to, it is important to “Listen.” Simply listening to someone can expose any red flags in their mental health. According to the “TALK” list, “hear what people have in mind; how their mental outlook may be affecting well-being and their will to live. Acknowledge themes of aloneness which may relate not only to circumstances past and present, but also to stigma and isolation associated with mental disorders or suicidal acts.”

Lastly, “KeepSafe” is the last step. This is a step to talk when someone or yourself is planning a suicide, recently tried to commit suicide or shows red flags for potential suicide. Anyone in that person’s life, including a guardian, friend, doctor, etc., can take physical steps to keep them safe. This includes finding a safe space where they can’t hurt themselves, finding professional help, minimizing danger or finding a safety plan with them.

“Suicide is preventable,” Black said.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, the 24-Hour North Country Crisis Helpline is 1-866-577-3836, or 1-866-5PREVENT. There are multiple other sources of help, including the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 1-800-273-8355, or 1-800-273-TALK, and online help chats at suicidepreventionlifeline.org. To get in touch with the Clinton County Suicide Postvention Response Team, which is accessible 24/7, call 1-800-724-0747.