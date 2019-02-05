Belden Noble Library awarded grant

ESSEX | The Belden Noble Memorial Library in Essex has been awarded a grant of $1,000 to upgrade the library’s audio-video equipment from the Essex Community Fund of the Adirondack Foundation.

The grant was used to purchase a laptop and projector screen to improve the quality of library events. The laptop provides a complete setup for presenters and eliminates compatibility issues between the library’s projector and laptops brought in by presenters.

The new screen is larger than the one it replaced, mounted from the ceiling and greatly improves the quality of slides displayed during library events.

The grant was given in memory and honor of Gordon and Martha McBride.

The Essex Community Fund was established at Adirondack Foundation in 2003 by Essex residents dedicated to improving the quality of life in the Town of Essex. The Adirondack Foundation awards $3 million in grants annually.

For more information, visit adirondackfoundation.org or call 518-523-9904.